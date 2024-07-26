How to watch the 2024 Olympic canoeing online or on TV

The water sports are back in force at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris this year, with canoeing remaining a stalwart Olympic event ever since its introduction in 1948, and we'll help you figure out how to watch it all.

Sports fans in Australia or the UK will be able to watch the Olympic canoeing races for free on 9Now or iPlayer, which is certainly a real treat. But never fear if you're away from home during the tournament, because you can watch the Olympic games from anywhere with a VPN.

There are two separate Olympic canoeing events: Canoe Slalom and Canoe Sprint, and this guide looks at both of them to save you jumping between two separate articles if you're a watersports fan. Slalom begins on Saturday, July 27, and Sprint begins a little later on Tuesday, July 6.

There are 16 different Olympic canoeing events: six slalom and 10 sprint, and with that many gold medals waiting to be nabbed, success from any of the canoe teams could help their countries claim Olympic victory.

Unlike the Olympic surfing, canoeing won't take place far away from Paris; it's being hosted at a nautical center not far from the city center, which is also set to host the rowing competition.

If you want to watch the 2024 Olympic canoeing events, this guide will help you figure out how. We'll also include some information on the competition itself for if you're new to the sport.

How to watch the Olympic canoeing in the US

Your best way to watch the Olympic canoeing events in the US will be by using NBC's streaming service: Peacock.

Peacock is set to host live streams of all the Olympic events on its platform, and you can even watch four different sports at once if you really want to.

Peacock costs $5.99 per month for its ad-enabled plan or $11.99 per month for its ad-free one, with annual plans available too.

Some sports might also be shown on NBC's TV channel, but there's no way to know whether canoeing will be included.

How to watch the Olympic canoeing in the UK

The official UK broadcaster of the Olympic games in 2024 is the BBC, so that's how you'll be able to watch the canoeing if it opts to broadcast it.

The BBC will be broadcasting two concurrent streams: one will jump between BBC One and BBC Two, and the other will be available on the streaming service iPlayer.

You won't be able to pick which sports you can see with either these options; you'll have to rely on whatever the BBC decides to play in the moment. But hopefully the Beeb will show some canoeing in amongst the other sports.

Thankfully, there is another option that'll let you see the sports. Discovery Plus is set to show a lot more of the Olympic games, and while it usually costs £6.99 per month for its Standard plan, a temporary deal lets you sign up for £3.99 monthly until the end of the year.

How to watch the Olympic canoeing in Australia

If you live in Australia, your best bet for watching the Olympic canoeing events will be by using Channel Nine's streaming service 9Now.

Channel Nine is the official broadcaster for the Olympics in Australia, so it'll be showing all of the events between its TV channel and online platform, but the latter will let you see all of the sports. It'll have live streams of each event so you can make sure to catch all the canoeing.

How to watch the Olympic canoeing everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch the Olympic canoeing events, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite sports, TV shows or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

Olympic canoeing schedule

Below is the schedule for the various canoeing events between Canoe Slalom and Canoe Sprint.

Saturday, July 27

Canoe Slalom: men's canoe singles heats 1st run

Canoe Slalom: women's kayak singles heats 1st run

Canoe Slalom: men's canoe singles heats 2nd run

Canoe Slalom: women's kayak singles heats 2nd run

Sunday, July 28

Canoe Slalom: women's kayak singles semi-final

Canoe Slalom: women's kayak singles final

Monday, July 29

Canoe Slalom: men's kayak singles semi-final

Canoe Slalom: men's kayak singles final

Tuesday, July 30

Canoe Slalom: women's canoe singles 1st run

Canoe Slalom: men's kayak singles 1st run

Canoe Slalom: women's canoe singles 2nd run

Canoe Slalom: men's kayak singles 2nd run

Wednesday, July 31

Canoe Slalom: women's canoe single semi-final

Canoe Slalom: women's canoe single final

Thursday, July 1

Canoe Slalom: men's kayak single semi-final

Canoe Slalom: men's kayak single final

Friday, July 2

Canoe Slalom: women's kayak cross time trial

Canoe Slalom: men's kayak cross time trial

Saturday, July 3

Canoe Slalom: women's kayak cross round 1

Canoe Slalom: men's kayak cross round 1

Canoe Slalom: women's kayak cross repechage

Canoe Slalom: men's kayak cross repechage

Sunday, July 4

Canoe Slalom: women's kayak cross heats

Canoe Slalom: men's kayak cross heats

Monday, July 5

Canoe Slalom: women's kayak cross quarter-final

Canoe Slalom: men's kayak cross quarter-final

Canoe Slalom: women's kayak cross semi-final

Canoe Slalom: men's kayak cross semi-final

Canoe Slalom: women's kayak cross small final

Canoe Slalom: men's kayak cross small final

Canoe Slalom: women's kayak cross final

Canoe Slalom: men's kayak cross final

Tuesday, July 6

Canoe Sprint: men's kayak four 500m heats

Canoe Sprint: women's kayak four 500m heats

Canoe Sprint: men's canoe double 500m heats

Canoe Sprint: women's canoe double 500m heats

Canoe Sprint: men's kayak double 500m heats

Canoe Sprint: women's kayak double 500m heats

Canoe Sprint: men's kayak four 500m quarter-finals

Canoe Sprint: women's canoe double 500m quarter-finals

Canoe Sprint: men's canoe double 500m quarter-finals

Canoe Sprint: women's kayak double 500m quarter-finals

Canoe Sprint: men's kayak double 500m quarter-finals

Wednesday, July 7

Canoe Sprint: women's kayak singles 500m heats

Canoe Sprint: men's kayak single 1,000m heats

Canoe Sprint: men's canoe single 1,000m heats

Canoe Sprint: women's kayak single 500m quarter-finals

Canoe Sprint: men's kayak single 1,000m quarter-finals

Canoe Sprint: men's canoe single 1,000m quarter-finals

Thursday, July 8

Canoe Sprint: women's canoe single 200m heats

Canoe Sprint: men's canoe double 500m semi-final 1

Canoe Sprint: men's canoe double 500m semi-final 2

Canoe Sprint: women's kayak four 500m semi-final 1

Canoe Sprint: men's kayak four 500m semi-final 1

Canoe Sprint: men's kayak four 500m semi-final 2

Canoe Sprint: women's canoe single 200m quarter-finals

Canoe Sprint: men's canoe double 500m final B

Canoe Sprint: men's canoe double 500m final A

Canoe Sprint: women's kayak four 500m final A

Canoe Sprint: men's kayak four 500m final A

Friday, July 9

Canoe Sprint: women's canoe double 500m semi-final 1

Canoe Sprint: women's canoe double 500m semi-final 2

Canoe Sprint: women's kayak double 500m semi-final 1

Canoe Sprint: women's kayak double 500m semi-final 2

Canoe Sprint: men's kayak double 500m semi-final 1

Canoe Sprint: men's kayak double 500m semi-final 2

Canoe Sprint: men's canoe double 500m semi-final 1

Canoe Sprint: men's canoe double 500m semi-final 2

Canoe Sprint: women's canoe double final B

Canoe Sprint: women's canoe double final A

Canoe Sprint: women's kayak double final B

Canoe Sprint: women's kayak double final A

Canoe Sprint: men's kayak double final B

Canoe Sprint: men's kayak double final A

Canoe Sprint: men's canoe double final B

Canoe Sprint: men's canoe double final A

Saturday July 10

Canoe Sprint: women's kayak single 500m semi-final 1

Canoe Sprint: women's kayak single 500m semi-final 2

Canoe Sprint: women's kayak single 500m semi-final 3

Canoe Sprint: women's kayak single 500m semi-final 4

Canoe Sprint: men's kayak single 1,000m semi-final 1

Canoe Sprint: men's kayak single 1,000m semi-final 2

Canoe Sprint: women's canoe single 200m semi-final 1

Canoe Sprint: women's canoe single 200m semi-final 2

Canoe Sprint: women's kayak single 500m final C

Canoe Sprint: women's kayak single 500m final B

Canoe Sprint: women's kayak single 500m final A

Canoe Sprint: men's kayak single 1,000m final B

Canoe Sprint: men's kayak single 1,000m final A

Canoe Sprint: women's canoe single 200m final B

Canoe Sprint: women's canoe single 200m final A

All you need to know about the Olympic canoeing

When does the Olympic canoeing begin? The proper start of the canoeing element of the Olympics is on Saturday, July 27, which is when the Canoe Slalom event begins. It runs all the way until Monday, August 5. Canoe Sprint begins after that on Tuesday, August 6, and continues until Saturday, August 10.

How many Olympic canoeing events are there? Between Canoe Slalom and Canoe Sprint, there are 16 different events, and 16 sets of medals up for grabs. Six are for Canoe Slalom and ten are for Canoe Sprint They are:

Canoe Slalom

Men's canoe singles

Men's kayak singles

Men's kayak cross singles

Women's canoe singles

Women's kayak singles

Women's kayak cross singles

Canoe Sprint

Men's canoe singles 1,000m

Men's canoe doubles 500m

Men's kayak singles 1,000m

Men's kayak doubles 500m

Men's kayak quad 500m

Men's canoe singles 200m

Men's canoe doubles 500m

Men's kayak singles 500m

Men's kayak doubles 500m

Men's kayak quad 500m

What is a repechage round? In certain 2024 Olympic events, a repechage round has been introduced before the quarter- or semi-finals. This is basically a second chance round, so athletes who didn't qualify in the first round can try again to get into the final strait.

Where do the Olympic canoeing tournaments take place Both the Olympic Canoe Slalom and Canoe Sprint events take place in the same location, which is the National Olympic Nautical Stadium. This is Vaires-sur-Marne in Île-de-France, to the east of Paris, and it's new for the Olympics after being opened in 2019. As well as the canoeing events it'll host rowing.

How to watch other Olympic sports

