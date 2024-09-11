Full Swing season 3: everything we know about the golf docuseries

The 2024 golf season may have officially wrapped up, but get ready to experience it with incredible behind-the-scenes access as Netflix's popular sports docuseries Full Swing is set to cover it for its much anticipated third season. Plus, get ready for Full Swing season 3 to cover something it never has, as an Olympic-sized event was added to the calendar this past season and is almost certainly going to be featured.

Part of Netflix's seemingly ever-growing slate of sports programming, Full Swing gives golf fans new and old the chance for incredible behind-the-scenes access with some of the biggest names in the game, as they discuss all facets of the game and recount key moments from the course. It's a similar format that has worked with Drive to Survive, Break Point, Tour de France: Unchained and others.

Eager to tee up Full Swing season 3 on Netflix? Here's everything you need to know about the latest season.

We don't have a specific release date for Full Swing season 3 right now, but Netflix has confirmed that a new season is going to premiere in 2025.

Full Swing season 1 premiered in February 2023 and Full Swing season 2 premiered in March 2024. So assuming that Full Swing season 3 follows the same trajectory, we could be getting it as soon as the first quarter of 2025.

The show is a Netflix original, so you will need a Netflix plan to watch. While you wait for the new season, you can watch all of the first two seasons.

Full Swing season 3 cast

Netflix has not announced which golfers are going to be front and center for Full Swing season 3.

The previous two seasons have seen Joel Dahmen become a fan favorite, while the likes of Matt Fitzpatrick, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas were featured in both seasons. Other golfers that have appeared include Keegan Bradley, Wyndham Clark, Luke Donald, Tony Finau, Alex Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler, Zach Johnson, Tom Kim, Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Joaquin Niemann, Mito Pereira, Ian Poulter, Justin Rose, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth and Sahith Theegala.

Full Swing season 3 premise

The basic premise is that Full Swing follows professional golfers as they go through the season, giving incredible access into their personal lives, as well as how they prepare and perform in the biggest tournaments.

We don't know yet exactly who and what Full Swing season 3 is going to cover, but we can make some strong educated guesses. The show has made sure to check in on all four major championships during the season (The Masters, PGA Championship, US Open, Open Championship), as well as other marquee events. Each season has also put the spotlight on a newcomer to the tour, so that wouldn't be a surprise.

Meanwhile, things continue to develop between the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed LIV Golf league, so some updates on that could be touched on. And finally, the Olympics included golf for the third straight iteration, but this will be the first time that Full Swing was around to cover it, so we'd be surprised if Netflix wasn't on hand to cover.

Full Swing season 3 trailer

There is no trailer or promo materials available for Full Swing season 3 right now. When something becomes available we'll add it right here.