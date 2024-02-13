Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 6 — release date, trailer, how to watch and everything we know

A new year, and some new drama: Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 6 brings back the hugely popular Netflix racing docuseries so we can follow along with a new year of drama.

Drive to Survive follows the highs and lows of the FIA Formula 1 World Championship, and season 6 will take a look at the 2023 season.

If you're an F1 fan, you'll know what that'll entail: it was the year of Max Verstappen dominating the rankings, winning all but three of the racers, with Red Bull Racing's other driver Sergio Perez netting two of the remaining three. Plus there were tragic race cancellations, hospitalizations and races so hot that drivers pass out mid-race!

Ready to binge Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 6, ahead of the start of the 2024 season? Here's what you need to know about the returning show.

You'll be able to watch Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 6 on Netflix, where it joins the five previous seasons. They're all Netflix Originals, after all!

All 10 of the episodes will land on Netflix on Friday, February 23, so you won't have to wait to watch them as with some previous seasons. Binge as much as you like!

Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 6 trailer

There's a teaser trailer for Formula 1: Drive to Survive, which was released just under two weeks prior to the new season's release.

It's only 42 seconds but it shows people looking melancholic, looking stressed after races, and even snowboarding... just not much racing!

What's new in Formula 1: Drive to Survive season 6?

While some seasons of Formula 1: Drive to Survive have seen fairly major changes, it sounds like season 6 will be par for the course.

Max Verstappen famously refused to participate in past seasons of the show, but that changed with season 5, when the champion contributed interviews to help create a more balanced narrative.

Early seasons of Drive to Survive were accused of artificially creating drama and rivalries, in order to create more compelling TV, but more recent seasons haven't faced the same criticism, giving Netflix less reason to change up the show.