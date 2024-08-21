Simone Biles Rising: Part Two release date and everything we know about the documentary

As the 2024 Paris Olympics draw near, Simone Biles is on a mission to complete some unfinished business. The greatest gymnast of all time documents her struggles after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and her triumphant return to the 2024 Games in Simone Biles Rising.

This four-part documentary will be released in two segments, with two episodes arriving before the Games and the last two releasing after the Games' completion.

The first two episodes document the aftermath of Biles' withdrawal from the 2020 Olympics after coming down with "twisties," a condition that prevents gymnasts from knowing where they are during aerial routines. It's so dangerous that Biles made the heart wrenching decision to withdraw from the 2020 Games. Viewers will have an up-close and personal look at Biles' journey as she prepares for the 2024 Games.

Here's everything we know about Simone Biles Rising.

The final two episodes will document her journey at the 2024 Paris Olympics in July 2024 and will be released October 25.

The first two episodes of Simone Biles Rising premiered July 17, 2024.

Simone Biles Rising is a Netflix original series, which means you need to have a subscription to the streaming service in order to watch it when the second season is available.

Simone Biles Rising premise

Here are the official synopses of Simone Biles Rising from Netflix:

Part Two: "Part Two of Simone Biles Rising follows along as she competes at the 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Trials and officially qualifies for the U.S. Olympic Team to her incredible performances in Paris, all the while sharing personal thoughts and moments of her incredible journey to become the most decorated gymnast in history. The episodes provide intimate access to Biles as she captures three gold medals and one silver medal at the Olympic Games Paris 2024."

Part One: "Simone Biles has unfinished business. At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, she was one of the biggest stories leading into the Games. But in sport, as in life, competitions do not always go as planned. And for Simone, the world had a front row seat as her private struggle with mental health exploded on the international stage – forcing her to withdraw from the competition. Since then, Simone has put in the hard work: facing the difficult traumas of her past, learning to manage her mental health, embracing her journey, and in the process, rebuilding her gymnastics from the ground up. Her courage to soar knows no bounds as this summer she plans to return to the Olympic stage once again to do what she’s always done – be the best Simone that she can be. Because through it all, Simone still rises."

Who is Simone Biles?

With 37 Olympics and World Championships medals to her name, Simone Biles has cemented her legacy as the greatest gymnast, and greatest athlete, of all time. She has multiple routines named after her, and as of this writing only one of those routines has been performed successfully by another gymnast.

She heads to the 2024 Paris Olympics as the reigning world champion and looks to bring home gold again.

Simone Biles Rising trailer

Take a look at the teaser and sneak peek of Simone Biles Rising below, along with an exclusive look at Simon in Paris, a tongue-in-cheek teaser that's a nod to Emily in Paris:

