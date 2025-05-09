How to watch UFC 315 online from around the world

Canada hosts the next major MMA event when UFC 315 takes place in Montreal on Saturday, May 10, and we'll help you find a way to watch the combat.

A showdown between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena is the headline attraction of UFC 315 but that's just one of an expected 12 events on the busy fight card.

Valentina Shevchenko vs Manon Fiorot and Jose Aldo vs Aiemann Zahabi are some of the other events on offer, with two rounds of preliminary fights before the main card itself.

The Bell Centre in Montreal hosts UFC 315, with the gig venue and hockey arena clearing the ice for the fighting. It's the first time in over 10 years that the venue has hosted such an event, since UFC 186 in April 2015.

Keen to watch this latest MMA event? Here's how to stream UFC 315 around the world, including start times in your region.

How to watch UFC 315 in the US

Watching the UFC 315 event is a little complicated if you want to see the whole thing.

The Early Prelims are due to begin at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT, and you can watch them on ESPN Plus, Disney Plus or the UFC Fight Pass.

You can also use ESPN Plus and Disney Plus to watch the Prelims, as well as the ESPN cable channel. These begin at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.

The Main Card begins at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT and it's only airing in one place. That's an ESPN Plus PPV which will cost you $79.99

How to watch UFC 315 in the UK

I hope you're stocked up on coffee or energy drinks because UFC 315 is going to be late viewing in the UK.

The Early Prelims begin at 11:30 pm in the evening of Saturday, May 10 while the standard Prelims start at 1 am in the early hours of Sunday, May 11. The Main Card starts two hours later at 3 am.

You can watch the Early Prelims and Prelims by using the UFC Fight Pass. This subscription service costs £6.99 per month or £71.99 per year, and while it won't let you watch the Main Card live, it'll let you watch it on demand 48 hours after it takes place.

So in order to watch the Main Card live, you'll need to have a way to watch the TNT Sports channels. To get the TV channels you have to sign up for a package with Virgin Media, BT, EE, Now or Sky TV which includes it. These vary quite a bit in price.

If you don't want to sign up for an entire new TV package, broadband bundle or phone line, then you can stream TNT Sports content by using the streaming service Discovery Plus. This has three tiers and the top one lets you stream TNT Sports videos, but it costs £30.99 per month so it's not cheap.

How to watch UFC 315 in Australia

Unlike in other regions, all UFC 315 coverage will air in the same place in Australia: that's via a Kayo Sports PPV.

Find this Kayo PPV here, and it costs $59.95 for some of the day's activity (not night, as in other countries, as it all takes place on Sunday, May 11).

Kayo PPV won't broadcast the Early Prelims, just the Prelims and Main Card. It's shared that the latter will begin at midday AEST and that means the Prelims will likely begin at about 10am AEST.

If you pay for the PPV you also get access to Kayo's standard subscription until the end of Thursday, May 15, unless you're already a subscriber.

How to watch UFC 315 everywhere else

If you live elsewhere in the world, you'll be able to find UFC 315 on various different streaming services or channels. This is because UFC has loads of different international broadcast deals in place, depending on region.

As far as I can tell, UFC's website doesn't have a list of these broadcasters, so I'd use this section on Wikipedia as a guide on where to look in your region.

I'd recommend checking with the streaming service that it's going to air the fight before signing up. This might be quite easy as most streamers either advertise upcoming events via social media, or host landing pages for the events.

If you're abroad but have an option you like back home, you can use a VPN for streaming to get access.

Fight card

Early preliminary Card: 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT/11:30 pm UK (not airing AU)

Marc-André Barriault vs Bruno Silva (middleweight)

Daniel Santos vs Lee Jeong-yeong (featherweight)

Brad Katona vs Bekzat Almakhan (bantamweight)

Preliminary Card: 8 pm ET/5 pm PT/1 am UK/10 am AEST

Mike Malott vs Charles Radtke (welterweight)

Jéssica Andrade vs Jasmine Jasudavicius (women's flyweight)

Modestas Bukauskas vs Ion Cuțelaba (light heavyweight)

Navajo Stirling vs Ivan Erslan (light heavyweight)

Main Card: 10 pm ET/7 pm PT/3 am UK/midday AEST