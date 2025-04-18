How to watch the World Snooker Championships online or on TV

The tables are out in the Crucible Theatre because the World Snooker Championship returns to Sheffield once again this week, with the first matches beginning on Saturday, April 19.

This latest iteration in the long-running cup as always marks the final tournament of the 2024-5 snooker season, and will see the world's best players try to out-pot each other across a series of rounds that last until Monday, April 5.

Defending champion Kyren Wilson returns, ready to test his mettle against the infamous Crucible curse that afflicts all first-time winners. He's joined by big names like Ronnie O'Sullivan, Judd Trump and John Higgins, with contenders travelling from as far away as China to play for gold.

In all there are 32 players, 16 seeded and 16 unseeded, and they'll proceed through a series of knockout rounds across the weeks until the final.

So here's how to watch the World Snooker Championship online or on TV, depending on where you live.

How to watch the 2025 World Snooker Championships in the US

The official way of watching the 2025 World Snooker Championships from America is by signing up to the streaming service of the World Snooker Tour, WST Play.

WST Play, which replaces Matchroom Live as the way to stream snooker, is expected to offer live streams of the various World Snooker Championship matches.

A subscription to WST Play costs £5 per month or £50 for a year. That's not a typo, but the streamer doesn't list US prices, and instead you'll just pay the most recent currency conversion (which will likely be about $6-7 per month and $60-70 per year).

How to watch the 2025 World Snooker Championships in the UK

Coverage of the Snooker World Championship in the UK falls to two different broadcasters.

First up is the BBC which will see live coverage on TV bounce between BBC1, BBC2 and BBC4, but for a reliable place to watch I'd recommend streaming it online on iPlayer.

Your other option is via Discovery Plus, as live coverage of the snooker will air on the streaming service for people on its TNT Sports plan. That's the expensive one that costs £30.99 per month.

Given that the BBC option is free, I'd recommend it for most people, but if you've been considering signing up for TNT Sports anyway for all its other sports coverage, the World Snooker Championship might be the push you've been waiting for.

How to watch the 2025 World Snooker Championships in Australia

Aussie snooker fans will be able to watch the World Snooker Championships in the same way as US ones... and, for that matter, streamers in most parts of the world.

This is via WST Play, which is set to offer live streams of the Crucible theatre's action. You can also watch matches immediately after they've finished on demand, which may be handy due to time zone differences.

WST Play's prices for monthly an annual plans are listed in GBP but they cost roughly $10 per month or $100 per year.

How to watch the 2025 World Snooker Championships everywhere else

