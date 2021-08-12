Want to know how to watch Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League?

Tottenham Hotspur has dominated the transfer window as of late owing to the rumoured departure of the club's totem, Harry Kane. He has made no secret of his wish to depart the team, and Manchester City are reportedly trying to add him to their ever-growing roster of top-tier players.

Spurs had an early unbeaten run in last year's Premier League but then suffered a bit of a slump, finishing just one point ahead of Arsenal in 7th place. With the sacking of Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff in April 2021, there's been plenty of upheaval off the pitch, too.

However, the club has generally put in very strong performances in pre-season friendlies, so it looks like Tottenham's new manager, Nuno Espirito Santo, might be able to bring the North London club closer to Premier League glory once again this year.

Here's how to watch Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League!

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur in the US

US-based Tottenham Hotspur supporters will be delighted to know that NBCUniversal is showing all 380 English Premier League matches this season either on TV or on Peacock

Most games being broadcast live on TV will be on NBCSN but a few will instead appear either on CNBC or NBC proper. Luckily, these channels can be found on every single cable service or live TV streaming platform in the US.

The most cost-effective way of getting NBCSN if you don't have access already is with Sling TV's Sling Blue package. Picking up this package gets you over 40 channels, including NBCSN. You can try out Sling TV with a free trial, but after that Sling Blue will cost you $35 a month. If you want access to even more TV channels, you can pair it up with Sling Orange for an extra $15 a month to get access to 50+ TV channels.

The only catch here is that Premier League games are exclusive to Peacock Premium. So, if you want to keep up with every single match (including all of Tottenham Hotspur's matches), you'll need to be a paying Peacock Premium subscriber.

Peacock Premium costs just $4.99 a month (or $49.99 annually) for the ad-supported tier, but you can get rid of any ads by paying an extra $5 a month (or $99 a year).

Either of these packages will get you access to plenty of live sport including the Premier League, as well as Peacock Originals, late-night talk shows, and next-day access to returning broadcast series.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur in the UK

As with most other teams, the obvious choice for watching the majority of Tottenham Hotspur's matches is with Sky Sports. They get the lion's share of Premier League broadcasts, and this season is no different. Sky has Spurs' first game of the season against Manchester City as well as later clashes with Chelsea and Arsenal later down the line.

However, you'll still need access to BT Sport if you want to watch as many Tottenham Hotspur games as possible in the UK, as they'll be showing Tottenham's match against Crystal Palace in September. As BT has 52 exclusive matches this season, there's a solid chance that more Tottenham games will air on BT Sport later down the line, too.

Don't forget that Amazon will show two full rounds of the Premier League on Amazon Prime. So, if you want to watch Spurs take on Southampton and Brentford this winter, you'll need to have access to Amazon Prime.

Tottenham Hotspur Premier League Fixtures

Below you'll find a list of Tottenham Hotspur's upcoming Premier League fixtures. This list contains local kick-off times, as well as where you need to head to watch each match, and will be updated throughout the Premier League season.

Please note: NBC and Peacock are showing every single match in the US, but not all games will be televised in the UK. If scheduling info is missing, it will be updated once it becomes available.

Sunday 15 August

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City - 11:30 am EST on NBCSN / 4:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Sunday 22 August

Tottenham Hotspur vs Wolves - - 9:00 am EST on NBCSN / 2:00 pm BST

Sunday 29 August

Tottenham Hotspur vs Watford - 9:00 am EST on Peacock Premium / 2:00 pm BST

Saturday 11 September

Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace - 7:30 am EST / 12:30 pm BST on BT Sport

Sunday 19 September

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea - 11:30 am EST / 4:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Sunday 26 September

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal - 11:30 am EST / 4:30 pm BST on Sky Sports