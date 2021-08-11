How to watch Liverpool in the Premier League

Liverpool are regularly among the top contenders in the Premier League. With the latest season now just days away, the Reds will no doubt have their sights set on reclaiming the top spot which they last held in 2020.

Last season, Liverpool claimed a third-place finish the Premier League. They started out looking very strong in the early season but suffered a run of losses at home before bringing things back by winning eight of their final 10 matches in the 2019/20 season. Seeing as their defence was plagued by injuries and other players had to be moved around to plug those gaps, securing third place was no mean feat.

With the club bolstered by the recoveries of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip, will they be up to challenging Manchester City for the win this year? Here's how to follow Liverpool in the Premier League to find out!

How to watch Liverpool in the United States

Following the Premier League in the US really could not be much easier as NBCUniversal is showing all 380 matches from the season. Most games that are broadcast live on TV are being shown on NBCSN, but a few will instead be broadcast either on CNBC or NBC proper. Handily, these channels can be found on every single cable service or streaming platform in the US.

The most cost-effective way to get NBCSN is with Sling TV's Sling Blue package. Picking up this package gets you NBCSN along with 42 other channels. You can try out Sling TV with a free trial, but after that Sling Blue will cost $35 a month. If you want to get even more TV channels, you can pair up Sling Blue with Sling Orange for an extra $15 a month.

The only major catch is that plenty of games from the EPL are Peacock Premium exclusives this year. So, if you want to keep up with every single match, you'll need to be subscribed to a paid Peacock plan.

Peacock Premium costs $4.99 a month (or $49.99 annually) for the ad-supported tier, but you can get rid of ads by paying an extra $5 a month (or $99 a year).

Either of these packages will get you access to plenty of live sport including the English Premier League and the ability to watch Peacock Originals, late-night talk shows as well as getting next-day access to returning broadcast series.

How to watch Liverpool in the UK

Liverpool fans in the UK are in luck as the majority of their games from the opening months of the Premier League are being televised. If you want to catch as much of the action as possible, you'll want Sky Sports access.

Aside from their home game against Burnley (on BT Sport), every one of Liverpool's televised matches is being shown by Sky Sports. So, you'll want to head there to catch the bulk of the early action. Of course, BT will no doubt have more games down the line, so if you want to watch every match being shown then you'll also need access to BT Sport, too.

Don't forget that Amazon also shows two full rounds of the Premier League exclusively on Amazon Prime towards the winter, too!

Liverpool Premier League Fixtures

Below you'll find a list of Liverpool's upcoming Premier League fixtures which will be updated throughout the 2021-22 season. You'll also find the local kick-off time, as well as where you need to head to watch each match.

Note: NBC and Peacock are showing every single match in the US, but not all games will be televised in the UK. If scheduling info is missing, it will be updated once it becomes available.

Saturday 14 August

Liverpool vs Norwich City - 12:30 pm EST on NBC / 5:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Saturday 21 August

Liverpool vs Burnley - 7:30 am EST on Peacock Premium / 12:30 pm BST on BT Sport 1 HD & BT Sport Ultimate

Saturday 28 August

Liverpool vs Chelsea - 12:30 pm EST on NBC / 5:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Sunday 12 September

Liverpool vs Leeds United - 11:30 am EST / 4:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Saturday 18 September

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Saturday 25 September

Liverpool vs Brentford - 12:30 pm EST / 5:30 pm BST on Sky Sports