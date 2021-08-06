How to watch Manchester City in the Premier League 2021/22

Want to watch Manchester City in the Premier League? We've got you covered.

Manchester City is the current reigning champion after a great season. They took a commanding lead at the top of the table to secure their fifth Premier League title overall and the club's third title win in the last four seasons.

The club has just Jack Grealish from Aston Villa in a transfer deal worth £100 million, making him the most expensive English footballer ever and the ninth-most expensive player in history.

Will manager Pep Guardiola's team manage to hold on to their position as the best club in the league? Here's how to watch Manchester City in the Premier League...

How to watch Manchester City in the UK

Following the Premier League in the UK can be a bit of a pain, as matches are shared between Sky Sports, BT Sport, and then Amazon Prime gets involved during the Winter.

If you're a Manchester City fan, you'll need a BT Sport subscription to watch the most games at the beginning of the season. Although Sky has the team's first televised match against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday 15 August, you'll have to switch over to BT Sport for the next two televised match-ups against Chelsea and Arsenal.

As we mentioned, once November rolls around, Amazon has the exclusive rights to two full rounds of the Premier League, so you'll need to switch over to Amazon Prime to keep up towards the Christmas period.

How to watch Manchester City in the United States

US football fans will be able to watch all 380 matches in the Premier League this season. Most games that are being broadcast on TV are being shown on NBCSN, but a few will appear on either CNBC or NBC proper. These channels can be found on every single cable service or streaming platform.

The most cost-effective wave of getting NBCSN is Sling TV's Sling Blue package. Picking up this package gets you NBCSN along with 42 other channels. You can try out Sling TV with a free trial, but after that Sling Blue will cost $35 a month. If you want to get even more TV channels, you can pair up Sling Blue with Sling Orange for an extra $15 a month.

If you want to watch every game in the season (including some of Man City's opening games) in the US, there's a catch; plenty of games will only be available on Peacock Premium.

Peacock Premium costs $4.99 a month (or $49.99 annually) for the ad-supported tier, but you can get rid of ads by paying an extra $5 a month (or $99 a year for the ad-free package).

Either of these packages will get you access to plenty of live sport including the English Premier League and the ability to watch Peacock Originals, late-night talk shows as well as next-day access to returning broadcast series.

Manchester City Premier League Fixtures

Below is a list of Manchester City's upcoming fixtures along with local kick-off times and where you need to head to watch each game.

Please note: Although NBC is showing every single Premier League match in the US, not all games are televised in the UK. If scheduling info is missing, it will be updated once it becomes available.

Sunday 15 August

Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur - 11:30 am EST on NBCSN / 4:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Saturday 21 August

Manchester City v Norwich - 10:00 am EST on NBCSN / 3:00 pm BST

Saturday 28 August

Manchester City v Arsenal - 7:30 am EST on Peacock Premium / 12:30 pm BST on BT Sport

Saturday 11 September

Manchester City v Leicester City - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Saturday 18 September

Manchester City v Southampton - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Saturday 25 September

Manchester City v Chelsea - 7:30 am EST / 12:30 pm BST on BT Sport