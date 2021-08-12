Want to know how to watch Leicester City in the Premier League?

Leicester City put in a decent performance in last year's Premier League season. They spent the majority of the season within the top four, but wilted towards the end of their campaign, sneaking ahead of West Ham by just 1 point to finish in fifth place overall. However, the club did still claim their first-ever FA Cup title with a 1-0 victory over Chelsea back in May.

With a squad that's definitely improving and a handful of players set to make a comeback, is this the year the Foxes really shine?

Here's how to watch Leicester City in the Premier League to find out!

How to watch Leicester City in the United States

Like all US-based Premier League fans, Leicester City supporters will be delighted to know that NBCUniversal is showing every single match this season.

Most Premier League games being broadcast live on TV will be on NBCSN but a few will instead appear either on CNBC or NBC proper. Handily, these channels can be found on every single cable service or live TV streaming platform in the US.

The most cost-effective way to ensure you get NBCSN is with Sling TV's Sling Blue package. Picking up this package gets you over 40 channels, including NBCSN. You can try out Sling TV with a free trial, but after that Sling Blue will cost $35 a month. If you want access to even more TV channels, you can pair it up with Sling Orange for an extra $15 a month.

The only hitch is that not all Premier League matches are being shown on NBC TV channels, as plenty of them will be exclusive to Peacock Premium this season. So, if you want to keep up with every single match (including Leicester City's EPL campaign), you'll need to be a paying Peacock Premium subscriber.

Peacock Premium costs just $4.99 a month (or $49.99 annually) for the ad-supported tier, but you can get rid of any ads by paying an extra $5 a month (or $99 a year).

Either of these packages will get you access to plenty of live sport including the English Premier League along with allowing you to watch Peacock Originals, late-night talk shows, and offering next-day access to returning broadcast series.

How to watch Leicester City in the UK

As football fans know, not every game is shown live in the UK, but Leicester City supporters will be particularly disappointed to see that their club isn't getting a whole lot of love from either Sky Sports or BT Sport at the start of the season.

Aside from their match-up with West Ham on the 23rd of August, there isn't another match being shown by either broadcaster until the Foxes take on Crystal Palace in October. Both of these matches will be shown on Sky Sports, so if you want to watch live Sky Sports is your best bet to keep up.

One place we do know you'll be able to watch Leicester City play is Amazon Prime. Amazon has the rights to two full rounds of the Premier League towards the end of 2021, so you'll definitely be able to see the team in action on Amazon Prime closer to Christmas.

Leicester City Premier League Fixtures

Below you'll find a list of Leicester City's upcoming Premier League fixtures which will be updated throughout the 2021-22 season. You'll also find the local kick-off time, as well as where you need to head to watch each match.

Please note: NBC and Peacock are showing every single match in the US, but not all games will be televised in the UK. If scheduling info is missing, it will be updated once it becomes available.

Saturday 14 August

Leicester City vs Wolves - 10:00 am EST on NBCSN / 3:00 pm BST

Monday 23 August

Leicester City vs West Ham - 3:00 pm EST on NBCSN / 8:00 pm BST on Sky Sports

Saturday 28 August

Leicester City vs Norwich - 10:00 am EST on Peacock Premium / 3:00 pm BST

Saturday 11 September

Leicester City vs Manchester City - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Sunday 19 September

Leicester City vs Brighton - 9:00 am EST / 2:00 pm BST

Saturday 25 September

Leicester City vs Burnley - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Sunday 3 October

Leicester City vs Crystal Palace - 11:00 am EST / 2:00 pm on Sky Sports