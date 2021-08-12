Want to know how to watch West Ham United in the 2021/22 Premier League? We've got you covered.

With the help of Jesse Lingard (on loan from Manchester United), West Ham finished just one point behind Leicester City in 6th place last year. This wasn't just a drastic improvement on their 16th place finish in 2020, but it also marks the Hammers' return to European football for the first time since the 2016/17 season, as their 6th-place finish has qualified them for the group stages of the Europa League.

After a relatively quiet transfer period for West Ham, Manager David Moyes will need to keep up that momentum in the new season. Will West Ham manage to equal their result this season?

Here's how to watch West Ham United in the Premier League so you can keep up with all the action.

How to watch West Ham United in the United States

West Ham United supporters in the US have it far easier than their friends across the pond, as NBCUniversal are broadcasting all 380 games from the current Premier League season.

Most of NBC's Premier League coverage that's on TV will be on NBCSN but a handful of games will instead show up on CNBC or NBC proper. Handily, these channels can be found on every single cable service or live TV streaming platform in the US.

The most cost-effective way to ensure you get NBCSN is with Sling TV's Sling Blue package. Sling Blue gets you over 40 channels, including NBCSN. You can try out Sling TV with a free trial, but after that it'll cost you $35 a month. If you want to add even more TV channels, you can pair your subscription up with Sling Orange for an extra $15 a month, getting you over 50 TV channels in total.

The only hitch is that not all Premier League matches are being shown on NBC TV channels, as plenty of them will be exclusive to Peacock Premium this season. So, if you want to keep up with every single match (including Leicester City's EPL campaign), you'll need to be a paying Peacock Premium subscriber.

APeacock Premium subscription costs $4.99 a month (or $49.99 a year) for the ad-supported tier, but you can get rid of those ads if you pay an extra $5 a month (or $99 annually).

Either one of these packages gets you access to plenty of live sport including the English Premier League as well as access to watch Peacock Originals, late-night talk shows, and offering you the ability to watch returning broadcast series the day after they air.

How to watch West Ham United in the UK

Sky Sports is the place to be for West Ham supporters who want to watch their club in action. The Hammers' first two matches against Newcastle United and Leicester City will both be broadcast on Sky Sports, and the televised matches in October will also be appear on Sky Sports too.

If you're after complete Premier League coverage, then you'll also need BT Sport access as well, as BT has 52 exclusive matches this season.

Later in 2021, Amazon also has two full rounds of Premier League football. So, if you want to watch West Ham take on Brighton and Watford later in the year, you'll need to have an Amazon Prime subscription.

West Ham United Premier League Fixtures

Below you'll find a list of West Ham United's upcoming Premier League fixtures which will be updated throughout the 2021-22 season. You'll also find the local kick-off time and where you need to head to watch each match.

Please note: NBC and Peacock are showing every single match in the US, but not all games will be televised in the UK. If scheduling info is missing, it will be updated once it becomes available.

Sunday 15 August

West Ham vs Newcastle United - 9:00 am EST on NBCSN / 2:00 pm BST on Sky Sports

Monday 23 August

West Ham vs Leicester City - 3:00 pm EST on NBCSN / 8:00 pm BST on Sky Sports

Saturday 28 August

West Ham vs Crystal Palace - 10:00 am EST on Peacock Premium / 3:00 pm BST

Saturday 11 September

West Ham vs Southampton - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Sunday 19 September

West Ham vs Manchester United - 9:00 am EST / 2:00 pm BST on Sky Sports

Saturday 25 September

West Ham United vs Leeds United - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST