If you're wondering how to watch Chelsea in the Premier League now that we're days away from the start of the season, wonder no more.

Chelsea had a pretty solid season last year, despite the disruption caused by the sacking of their manager Frank Lampard in January. Lampard was replaced by former PSG player and boss, Thomas Tuchel.

Under Tuchel, Chelsea finished just two points behind Liverpool and came fourth in the Premier League 2020/21. They also saw off Manchester City with a 1-0 victory in the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League final in May, claiming their second Champions League title.

Will the club have an even more successful season this year? Here's how to watch Chelsea in the Premier League to find out!

How to watch Chelsea in the United States

If you're a Chelsea or an EPL fan living in the States, following the Premier League couldn't be easier this year as NBC is showing every single game in the season. Of those 380 matches, most games that are being broadcast live on TV will be on NBCSN, but a few will appear on either CNBC or NBC proper. These channels can be found on every single cable service or streaming platform.

The most cost-effective way of picking up NBCSN is Sling TV's Sling Blue package. Grabbing this package gets you NBCSN along with 42 other channels. You can try out Sling TV with a free trial, but after that Sling Blue will cost $35 a month. If you want to get even more TV channels, you can pair up Sling Blue with Sling Orange for an extra $15 a month.

If you want to watch every game in the season in the US (including Chelsea's opening game against Crystal Palace), you'll need access to Peacock. The catch here is that you'll have to be a paying subscriber, as you won't be able to watch the Premier League with Peacock's free tier.

Peacock Premium costs $4.99 a month (or $49.99 annually) for the ad-supported tier, but you can get rid of ads by paying an extra $5 a month (or $99 a year for the ad-free package).

Either of these packages will get you access to plenty of live sport including the English Premier League and the ability to watch Peacock Originals, late-night talk shows as well as next-day access to returning broadcast series.

How to watch Chelsea in the UK

If you're following Chelsea in the UK, your best choice for a streaming service is Sky Sports. Although the opening match against Crystal Palace isn't being shown live in the UK either on Sky or BT Sport, the next four games will all be broadcast on Sky Sports.

BT Sport won't be showing a Chelsea game until the Blues face Man City on the 25th of September, so your best choice for Chelsea games at the start of the Premier League, so you'd be missing a lot of the season if you only have BT Sport access.

Amazon will also be sharing some of the Premier League this season, with two full rounds of League exclusive to Amazon Prime towards the end of 2021.

Chelsea Premier League Fixtures

Below is a list of Chelsea's upcoming fixtures alongside local kick-off times in the UK and US, and where you need to head to watch each game.

Please note: Although NBC is showing every single Premier League match in the US, not all games are televised in the UK. If scheduling info is missing, it will be added once it is made available.

Saturday 14 August

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace - 10:00 am EST on Peacock Premium / 3:00 pm BST

Sunday 22 August

Chelsea vs Arsenal - 11:30 am EST on NBCSN / 4:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Saturday 28 August

Chelsea vs Liverpool - 12:30 pm EST on NBC / 5:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Saturday 11 September

Chelsea vs Aston Villa - 12:30 pm EST / 5:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Sunday 19 September

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur - 11:30 am EST / 4:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Saturday 25 September

Chelsea vs Manchester City - 7:30 am EST / 12:30 pm BST on BT Sport