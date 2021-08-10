How to watch Arsenal in the Premier League 2021/22

Looking for Arsenal's Premier League matches? We've got you covered.

Arsenal finished the previous season at 8th place in the Premier League for the second year running. They were also unable to defend their 2020 FA Cup title win that manager Mikel Arteta led them to last year, either.

Hopefully, that FA Cup upset and the recent losses against fellow Premier League teams Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in pre-season friendlies aren't a sign of things to come for the Gunners this season. Will they be able to bounce back and climb the Premier League table once more?

Here's how to watch Arsenal in the Premier League to find out!

How to watch Arsenal in the Premier League in the United States

Following the Premier League in the US really could not be much easier as NBCUniversal is showing all 380 matches from the season. Most games that are broadcast live on TV are being shown on NBCSN, but a few will appear on either CNBC or NBC proper. These channels can be found on every single cable service or streaming platform.

The most cost-effective way to get NBCSN is with Sling TV's Sling Blue package. Picking up this package gets you NBCSN along with 42 other channels. You can try out Sling TV with a free trial, but after that Sling Blue will cost $35 a month. If you want to get even more TV channels, you can pair up Sling Blue with Sling Orange for an extra $15 a month.

The only major catch is that plenty of games from the EPL are Peacock Premium exclusives this year. So, if you want to keep up with every single match, you'll need to be subscribed to a paid Peacock plan.

Peacock Premium costs $4.99 a month (or $49.99 annually) for the ad-supported tier, but you can get rid of ads by paying an extra $5 a month (or $99 a year for the ad-free package).

Either of these packages will get you access to plenty of live sport including the English Premier League and the ability to watch Peacock Originals, late-night talk shows as well as getting next-day access to returning broadcast series.

How to watch Arsenal in the Premier League in the UK

If you're a UK-based Arsenal fan, to watch the most televised games you're best served by a Sky Sports subscription. The vast majority of their televised games at the start of the season are being shown by Sky including Arsenal's opening match-up against Premier League newcomers, Brentford. So, if you only want to pay for one sports service, Sky Sports is definitely your best option.

That being said, you'll still need a BT Sports subscription and access to Amazon Prime later in 2021 if you want to watch every single game. BT Sport still gets a decent share of broadcast matches throughout the year, and Amazon is the exclusive home of two full rounds of the Premier League closer to Christmas.

Arsenal Premier League Fixtures

Below is a list of Arsenal's upcoming fixtures along with local kick-off times and where you need to head to watch each game.

Please note: Although NBC is showing every single Premier League match in the US, not all games are televised in the UK. If scheduling info is missing, it will be added once it is made available.

Friday 13 August

Arsenal vs Brentford - 3:00 pm EST on NBCSN / 8:00 pm BST on Sky Sports

Sunday 22 August

Arsenal vs Chelsea - 11:30 am EST on NBCSN / 4:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Saturday 28 August

Arsenal vs Manchester City - 7:30 am EST on Peacock Premium / 12:30 pm BST on BT Sport

Saturday 11 September

Arsenal vs Norwich - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Saturday 18 September

Arsenal vs Burnley - 10:00 am EST / 3:00 pm BST

Sunday 26 September

Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur - 11:30 am EST / 4:30 pm BST on Sky Sports

Saturday 2 October

Arsenal v Brighton - 12:30 pm EST / 5:30 pm BST on Sky Sports