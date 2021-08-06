Here’s how to watch Manchester United in the Premier League this year! The top flight of English football is nearly ready to begin, and Manchester United will be desperate to secure a trophy win this year.

Last season, the club had some ups and downs, suffering its joint-worst defeat (6-1 to Tottenham Hotspur) but also equalling their own record for the biggest home win in the Premier League (9-0 over Southampton).

With the transfer period nearly over, will Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer be able to bring the club's recent trophy drought to an end? Here's how to watch every Manchester United Premier League game so you don't miss out...

How to watch Manchester United in the UK

If you're a Manchester United fan and want to watch every game broadcast in the UK, you'll need both Sky Sports and BT Sport access.

Manchester United fans will be pleased that most of the club's early games will be televised. After their opening game of the season (against Leeds) on 14 August that's showing on BT Sport 1 HD and BT Sport Ultimate, you'll need to switch over to Sky Sports for further coverage as the season continues.

Also, Amazon has two full rounds of the Premier League exclusive to Prime in November and December, so you'll need an Amazon Prime account to keep up with Manchester United and the rest of the action from the Premier League closer to Christmas.

How to watch Manchester United in the United States

In the US, every single game from this Premier League season is being broadcast by NBC. Viewers will find a lot of games on NBCSN, but a few will be shown on CNBC or NBC. Luckily, these channels are available on every single cable service or streaming platform.

The cheapest way to get NBCSN is with Sling TV's Sling Blue package which gets you NBCSN and 42 other channels. You can try out Sling TV with a free trial, but after that Sling Blue will cost $35 a month. If you want even more channels, you can pair the Sling Blue plan up with the Sling Orange for an extra $15 a month.

If you want to watch every game in the season (including some of Manchester United's opening games) in the US, then you'll need Peacock Premium.

Peacock Premium costs $4.99 a month for the ad-supported tier, but you can pay an extra $5 a month to get rid of any ads. If you prefer to pay annually you can pay $49.99 (or $99 a year for the ad-free tier). Either of these packages will get you access to plenty of live sport including the English Premier League and the ability to watch Peacock Originals, late-night talk shows and next-day access to returning broadcast series.

Manchester United Premier League Fixtures

Below is a list of all of Manchester United’s upcoming fixtures alongside kick-off times and where you can watch them in the UK and US.

Please note: Although NBC are showing all 380 Premier League matches in the US, not every game is televised in the UK. If scheduling information is missing, it will be updated once it becomes available.

Saturday 14 August 2021

Man Utd v Leeds 12:30 pm BST on BT Sport / 7:30 am EST on NBCSN

Sunday 22 August 2021

Man Utd v Southampton 2:00pm BST on Sky Sports / 9:00 am EST on Peacock

Sunday 29 August 2021

Man Utd v Wolves 4:30 pm BST on Sky Sports / 11:30 am EST on NBCSN

Saturday 11 September 2021

Man Utd v Newcastle 3:00 pm BST / 10:00 am EST

Sunday 19 September 2021

Man Utd v West Ham 2:00 pm on Sky Sports / 9:00 am EST

Saturday 25 September 2021

Man Utd v Aston Villa 3:00 pm BST / 10:00 am EST