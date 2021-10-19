Here’s how to watch T20 World Cup 2021 anywhere in the world so you don’t miss the action-packed tournament.

The main event will really kick off with the Super 12 Stage, which starts on Oct. 23 with Australia v South Africa.

Group 1 will feature Australia, England, South Africa, West Indies, plus two teams from the first round stage

While Group 2 will feature Afghanistan, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, plus two teams from the first round stage.

The first round, currently underway, features Ireland, Namibia, Netherlands, and Sri Lanka in Group A, with Bangladesh, Oman, Papua New Guinea, and Scotland in Group B.

The beauty of T20 is that anyone can win on the day as the short format packed with boundaries and sixes lends itself to shocks. We've already seen Scotland beat Bangladesh.

It would, though, still be a major shock if India didn’t at least reach the semi-finals at least. While England must also be given a big shout and it’s always foolish to forget the chances of the Australians. But could one of the outsiders spring a massive shock?

Without further ado here’s how to watch T20 World Cup 2021 online anywhere in the world.

How to watch T20 World Cup 2021 in the US

So, if you’re a cricket fan in the US then live cricket channel Willow TV is the place to go. Willow TV describes itself as “the only 24x7 live cricket channel in the USA, with several hundred days of live cricket covered annually”.

How to watch T20 World Cup 2021 in the UK

Sky Sports will show every T20 World Cup 2021 game. Sky has its own dedicated cricket channel, Sky Sports Cricket, where you can watch all the action. The Sky Go app also gives you a chance to stream the games live while on the movie. If you don’t have Sky then a Now TV Sky Sports Monthly Pass looks a good option.

How to watch T20 World Cup 2021 online anywhere in the world

There is a handy way to watch your favorite TV shows from wherever you are in the world, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you’re away from home.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite TV show on.

From laptops to Smart TVs, Amazon Fire Sticks, games consoles and even mobile phones, you can change the address to make your device think it is in a different location to enable you to watch the things you love around the world.

