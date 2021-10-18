Can you watch the NBA on ESPN Plus?

ESPN is once again going to be one of the broadcast homes for the NBA this season, offering nationally televised games throughout the week. But can you watch live NBA games with the self-proclaimed worldwide leader in sports’ streaming service, ESPN Plus? The short answer, no.

In addition to offering original programming, ESPN Plus also provides its subscribers with access to live sports. Currently, the sports that you can stream on ESPN Plus include the NHL, college football and other college sports, UFC, the Professional Fighting League (PFL), MLS, LaLiga, Bundesliga, Emirates FA Cup, Copa del Ray, the EFL, Scottish Premiership, Top Rank boxing, MLB, tennis, the PGA Tour, cricket and rugby.

Despite ESPN having broadcast rights for the NBA, the agreement does not extend ESPN Plus (though you can imagine that will be something ESPN pushes for if it renews its agreement with the league when the current deal ends in 2025).

However, ESPN Plus does have some basketball available on its service. In addition to streaming live college basketball games for select conferences, ESPN Plus will stream live games of the NBA G League, which is essentially the NBA’s minor league. The G League season will begin on Nov. 5.