Echo: release date, plot, trailer and everything we know

Echo on Disney Plus is a new Marvel series starring Alaqua Cox as deaf, Native American supervillain Maya Lopez, who first entered the Marvelverse in the series Hawkeye.

This show focuses on Maya’s origin story and how as a child she was taken in and raised by crime lord Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) after he had her father killed. The hand-to-hand combat expert, who has a prosthetic leg, is a lethal fighter, thanks to her acute observational skills which allow her to mimic martial arts moves, and has she risen to become the boss of the New York street gang Tracksuit Mafia.

Echo follows Maya as she returns to her hometown where she must face her past and reconnect with her Native American roots. The series is the first of Marvel’s Spotlight shows, which feature characters from within the Marvel Cinematic Universe but who are more gritty and realistic than their usual fantastical Marvel counterparts.

Here’s everything you need to know about the exciting Disney Plus series Echo…

Echo is six-part series will premiere on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK on Wednesday January 10 2024.

Is there a trailer for Echo?

Yes and the Echo trailer shows how Maya is taken in by Wilson Fisk and becomes a ruthless fighter herself. “You and I are the same,” Fisk tells her, but it appears she may not agree. Take a look below...

Echo plot

When she was a child, Maya Lopez’s father Willie ‘Crazy Horse’ Lopez was killed on the orders of Kingpin/Wilson Fisk, who then raised her as his own. A skilled fighter, she rises to the top of his criminal empire as her alter ego Echo, whose trademark is a white hand on her face, symbolising the bloody handprint her father left on her as he died. Maya is consumed by a need for vengeance after her father’s death and, as she confronts her past, she vows to take her revenge on Kingpin.

Echo cast — Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez/Echo

Echo is played by deaf Native American actress Alaqua Cox, who grew up on the Menominee Indian Reservation in Wisconsin. She is also an amputee. She joined the Marvel franchise in the 2021 series Hawkeye, which was her first acting role.

Who else is starring in Echo?

Charlie Cox plays Echo's love interest Matt Murdock/Daredevil. (Image credit: Getty)

In Echo, Charlie Cox plays Maya’s love interest Matt Murdock/Daredevil while Vincent D’Onofrio is crime lord Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. Zahn McClarnon is Maya’s father William. Devery Jacobs is Julie, a member of Maya’s indigenous family and Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Cody Lightening and Graham Greene round out the cast.