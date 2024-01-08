How to watch Echo: stream the new Marvel superhero show online

The latest Marvel TV show is here, but Echo is a lot different to many of the other ones. Not only is it the spin-off of an existing show, but it's also the first Marvel show in many years not to debut on Disney Plus (well, in some countries at least).

Echo stars the titular character, who was introduced in Hawkeye, as they flee from New York City to Oklahoma to flee from Kingpin, a mob leader they used to work for until having a change of heart.

This Kingpin is also her adoptive uncle, with whom she has a tumultuous relationship, yet going back to Oklahoma helps her reconnect with her roots and heritage. So it's a personal story for Echo.

Marvel is calling Echo a miniseries as it's only five episodes long, so it's a nice bite-sized chunk of the MCU. So here's how to watch Echo.

How to watch Echo in the US

Once you read 'Marvel show' you probably started loading up Disney Plus, but that's not actually where Echo is going to be available to stream. Nope, the show is actually going to be on Hulu in the US, with all five episodes landing at once on Tuesday, January 9.

Hulu costs $7.99 per month or $17.99 monthly if you want its ad-free tier. However many choose to sign up via the Disney Bundle as for just $9.99 per month you can sign up to both Hulu and Disney Plus. This will ensure you'll never miss a Marvel show again!

If you want to watch Hawkeye before Echo, you'll need Disney Plus to do that.

How to watch Echo in the UK

While Echo has changed streaming services from other Marvel fare in the US, that's not the case in the UK, where it remains on Disney Plus just like Hawkeye. All five episodes will land at once in the early hours of Wednesday, January 10.

Disney Plus recently added an ad-supported tier which costs £4.99 each month, and there's also the standard £7.99-per-month option if you don't want to see adverts. Disney Plus also has a £10.99-per-month Premium tier that lets you stream in 4K and Dolby Atmos audio for certain movies, but that doesn't affect Echo.

How to watch Echo in Australia

As in the UK, Echo is joining Hawkeye on Disney Plus in Australia on Wednesday, January 10, so you can catch the new series alongside the one in's a spin-off of.

There's only one Disney Plus tier in Australia, which costs you $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year. We expect the service to get a cheaper ad-supported plan at some point in the future, as that's what happened elsewhere in the world, but it hasn't happened yet.