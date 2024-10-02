Better Man: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Robbie Williams movie

The music biopic is getting a twist with the 2024 new movie Better Man, as it is set to tell the story of British pop idol Robbie Williams. Williams is going to help portray himself in the movie, but what makes it truly out-of-the-box is that he is going to be portrayed as a monkey using motion-capture technology.

If you're not familiar with Robbie Williams, he got his start in the boy band Take That before venturing off into a solo career. His hits include the songs "Angels," "She's the One," "Rock DJ" and more. Throughout his career he has won a record 18 Brit Awards, the UK's popular music award. And now his story comes to the big screen in the most unusual of ways.

Find out everything you need to know about Better Man right here.

Paramount Pictures is going to release Better Man in select movie theaters in the US on Christmas Day, December 25, before expanding it nationwide on January 17, 2025. In the UK, the movie is set for a release on December 26.

The December release will qualify Better Man for any year-end awards. Can it join the fray of potential Oscar contenders?

Better Man cast

Robbie Williams is set to voice himself in Better Man, though you won't immediately recognize him the character of Robbie will appear in the movie as a monkey via motion-capture technology (performed by Jonno Davies). This isn't Williams' first acting gig, as he has previously acted in an episode of The Keith and Paddy Picture Show and the TV movie Gangsta Granny. As for why Williams will appear in the movie as a monkey, they discuss that in this behind-the-scenes feature:

Better Man | Why the Monkey? (2024 Movie) â€“ Robbie Williams, Michael Gracey - YouTube Watch On

The rest of the (human) cast of Better Man includes Steve Pemberton (Inside No. 9), Damon Herriman (The Bikeriders), Raechelle Banno (Home and Away), Alison Steadman (Here We Go), Kate Mulvaney (The Clearing), Frazer Hadfield (Frayed), Tom Budge (The Artful Dodger) and Anthony Hayes (Total Control).

Better Man plot

Written by Simon Gleeson, Oliver Cole, Michael Gracey, here is the official synopsis for Better Man:

"Better Man is based on the true story of the meteoric rise, dramatic fall and remarkable resurgence of British pop superstar Robbie Williams, one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Under the visionary direction of Michael Gracey (The Greatest Showman), the film is uniquely told from Williams' perspective, capturing his signature wit and indomitable spirit. It follows Robbie's journey from childhood, to being the youngest member of chart-topping boyband Take That, through to his unparalleled achievements as a record-breaking solo artist — all the while confronting the challenges that stratospheric fame and success can bring."

Better Man trailer

Take a look at the Better Man trailer now available online right here:

Better Man | Official Teaser Trailer (2024 Movie) â€“ Robbie Williams, Michael Gracey, Jonno Davies - YouTube Watch On

Better Man reviews

Better Man premiered at the Telluride Film Festival in August 2024 and screened at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, which allowed a number of critics to offer their thoughts on the movie. As of October 2, reviews for Better Man have the movie as "Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with a score of 86%.

Michael Gracey movies

Director Michael Gracey is very familiar with working with musicians, having directing music videos for the likes of Sugababes, Natasha Bedingfield and P!nk, but he has ventured into movies in recent years. He made his feature directorial debut with the Hugh Jackman musical The Greatest Showman, then directed the concert movie/documentary P!nk: All I Know So Far.