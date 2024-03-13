Venom: The Last Dance — release date, cast and everything we know about the Tom Hardy movie

The official Marvel Cinematic Universe may be having a bit of an off year, but that doesn't mean superhero movies aren't coming to movie theaters, with one of the comic book titles joining the 2024 new movie lineup being Venom: The Last Dance.

Sony Pictures is behind most of the Marvel movies this year, which in addition to the third Venom movie includes other characters best known from the Spider-Man universe. Already we've seen Madame Web and also have the upcoming movie Kraven the Hunter. If you're curious, the Marvel Cinematic Universe only has one of its own movies this year in Deadpool & Wolverine.

When is Venom: The Last Dance premiering, who's in it and what's it about? We've got everything we know about the movie for you directly below.

Venom: The Last Dance is scheduled to release exclusively in movie theaters on October 25 in the US; it is unclear if this is going to serve as the global release date at this time.

This is actually two weeks earlier than the movie was expected, as Sony bumped it up from a previously announced date of November 8.

If you want to catch up with the Venom franchise before Venom: The Last Dance, 2018's Venom is now streaming on Disney Plus in the US and Netflix in the UK; Venom: Let There Be Carnage, meanwhile, is available via digital on-demand.

Venom: The Last Dance cast

Tom Hardy has been the star of the Venom franchise, playing the dual roles of Eddie Brock and Venom, the human and the symbiote that uses him as a host to become the powerful anti-hero. Hardy is a popular British actor best known for his roles in Inception, The Dark Knight Rises, Mad Max: Fury Road, Peaky Blinders and The Revenant, earning an Oscar nomination for the latter. Venom: The Last Dance is going to be the second 2024 movie that Hardy appears in, as he is also set to star in The Bikeriders.

The other confirmed cast members in Venom: The Last Dance are Juno Temple, the Emmy-nominated actress from Ted Lasso and Fargo season 5; Chiwetel Ejiofor, who starred in 12 Years a Slave and already has a Marvel connection having starred in the Doctor Strange movies; and Clark Backo, who is best known for her TV roles in The Changeling and Letterkenny.

Someone who is notably absent from the cast list at this time is Michelle Williams, who played Anne Weying in the first two Venom movies.

Tom Hardy in Venom: Let There Be Carnage (Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Venom: The Last Dance plot

There are no details on the Venom: The Last Dance plot at this time. The best we can guess is from where we last saw the character.

In the Venom: Let There Be Carnage post-credit scene, Venom opens Eddie's mind to different universes and actually takes him to one, the Tom Holland Spider-Man universe. We then see Hardy again in the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home, he is transported back to his own universe, though a piece of symbiote goo is left behind.

There seems to be a good chance the story may pick up on these threads, and with the inclusion of Ejiofor in the cast, it's possible that he is reprising his MCU role as Mordo.

Kelly Marcel wrote the script on a story idea she developed with Tom Hardy.

Venom: The Last Dance trailer

There is no trailer for Venom: The Last Dance at this time, but when becomes available online we'll add it here.

Kelly Marcel movies

Kelly Marcel is making her directorial debut with Venom: The Last Dance, but she is a well-established screenwriter in Hollywood. In addition to writing Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Marcel is credited with writing Saving Mr. Banks and Fifty Shades of Grey, as well as having a "story by" credit with Cruella.

She also has experience in TV, having created and written episodes for the series Terra Nova and The Changeling.