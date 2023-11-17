Ted: release date, teaser, cast and everything we know about the comedy series

For fans of the Seth MacFarlane franchise Ted, we have some great news: the very adult teddy bear is now front and center in a brand-new series appropriately titled, Ted.

In what is being marketed as a prequel series to the movies, it's 1993 and Ted is living in Framingham, Mass., with his best friend, 16-year-old John Bennett (Max Burkholder) as the bear's fame is in decline.

Want to know what else is different in the series? Here's everything we know about Ted the show.

Ted the series premieres on Thursday, January 11, 2024, on Peacock. The first season consists of seven episodes.

Ted plot

Max Burkholder in Ted (Image credit: Peacock)

Here is the official synopsis of the series:

"In this comedic prequel event series to the Ted films, it's 1993, and Ted the bear's (Seth MacFarlane) moment of fame has passed. He's now living back home in Framingham, Mass., with his best friend, 16-year-old John Bennett (Max Burkholder), along with John's parents, Matty and Susan (Scott Grimes and Alanna Ubach) and cousin Blaire (Giorgia Whigham). Ted may be a lousy influence on John, but at the end of the day, he's a loyal pal who's always willing to go out on a limb for friendship."

Ted cast

Ted is of course led by Seth MacFarlane who voices the teddy bear. MacFarlane is a powerhouse in adult animation creating and starring in hit shows like Family Guy and American Dad!

Also starring in the series are Max Burkholder (Parenthood), Alanna Ubach (Euphoria), Scott Grimes (Oppenheimer) and Giorgia Whigham (Waco: The Aftermath).

Ted trailer

A trailer for the show has not yet been released, but here is an official teaser.

How to watch Ted

Episodes of Ted stream exclusively on Peacock in the US. If you’re hoping to watch the show, you'll need a subscription to the streamer. Currently, the streaming service offers a few different options for would-be subscribers.

Now if you want to catch up on the movie franchise, with Ted and Ted 2, the good news is both films are streaming. Ted is available on Peacock and Ted 2 is on Netflix.