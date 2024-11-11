The Return: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Ralph Fiennes movie

Ralph Fiennes is an acclaimed Shakespearean actor, but now he is tackling Greek mythology in a new take on the classic story of Odysseus, The Return. The 2024 new movie adds another level of interest as it also marks a reunion for Fiennes with his The English Patient co-star Juliette Binoche.

Odysseus is the famed Greek general who, after serving in the Trojan War and coming up with the idea of the Trojan Horse, went through an epic and arduous journey home in Homer’s famous work The Odyssey. The Return skips most of that journey and instead focuses on the time when Odysseus finally does make back to his home of Ithaca after two decades, only to find himself and his home dramatically changed.

We’ve got everything else you need to know about The Return, including when it is releasing and the movie’s trailer, directly below.

Bleecker Street is releasing The Return exclusively in movie theaters on December 6 in the US. At this time there is no UK release date for The Return.

December 6 is going to be a busy week of new releases, as The Return joins the Amy Adams’ movie Nightbitch, the Tilda Swinton musical The End and the A24 teen comedy Y2K that weekend.

The Return cast

Fiennes is set to play Odysseus in The Return. 2024 is already a big year for Fiennes, who is gaining some major Oscar buzz for his performance in Conclave. While Fiennes has yet to win an Oscar, he has previously been nominated for Schindler’s List and The English Patient, as well as having memorable roles in the Harry Potter franchise and The Grand Budapest Hotel. The Hollywood Reporter specifically praised Fiennes’ performance in The Return, saying he and co-star Binoche “shine.”

Speaking of Binoche, she is playing Penelope, Odysseus’ wife who has no idea that her husband is still alive after all these years. Binoche is also a two-time Oscar-nominee, but she did win a trophy for her performance in The English Patient (her other nomination came for Chocolat). More recently she starred in notable TV series like The Staircase and The New Look.

Charlie Plummer rounds out the main cast playing Telemachus, Odysseus and Penelope’s son. Plummer’s credits in his career include Boardwalk Empire, Lean on Pete, Looking for Alaska and Spontaneous.

Marwan Kenzari, Claudio Santamaria and Ángela Molina also star.

The Return plot

Here is the official synopsis for The Return, based on Homer’s classic work:

“After 20 years away, Odysseus washes up on the shores of Ithaca, haggard and unrecognizable. The King has returned from the Trojan War, but much has changed in his kingdom. His beloved wife Penelope is a prisoner in her own home, hounded by suitors vying to be king. Their son Telemachus faces death at the hands of these suitors, who see him as merely an obstacle to their pursuit of the kingdom. Odysseus has also changed — scarred by his experience of the Trojan war, he is no longer the mighty warrior from years past — but he must rediscover his strength in order to win back all that he has lost.”

The Return trailer

Watch the official trailer for The Return right here:

The Return | Official Trailer | Bleecker Street - YouTube Watch On

The Return reviews

Following its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2024, The Return sits at an 85% "Fresh" score on Rotten Tomatoes as of November 11.

Uberto Pasolini movies

Uberto Pasolini is best known as a producer, with his biggest claim to fame being a producer on the 1997 Oscar-nominated movie The Full Monty and the more recent limited series that picked up the story 20-plus years later. Pasolini has been working more frequently as a director, here is a look at this credits:

Machan (2008)

Still Life (2013)

Nowhere Special (2020)

The Return behind the scenes

Part of The Return was filmed in Greece, the setting of the original story; though some filming was also done in Italy.

There is some energy or power that I identify in its islands, its seascape and mountains," Fiennes said about Greece while attending the Thessaloniki Film Festial. "I feel the same on the West Coast of Ireland. It is very powerful to feel these spirits.”

Fiennes and Binoche also talked about working together again after nearly 30 years and trusting Pasolini with the project in this story from Variety.