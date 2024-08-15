Nightbitch: release date, cast and everything we know about the Amy Adams movie

Amy Adams isn't your typical stay-at-home mom in the 2024 new movie Nightbitch, an adaptation from the Rachel Yoder book of the same name. It's always worth noting when the Oscar-nominated Adams headlines a movie, and this is clearly a story that she is passionate about, as she is also serving as a producer.

The other big piece to bringing Nightbitch to the screen is Marielle Heller, who wrote the script, directed and is also producing. Heller has been behind some acclaimed movies in the last decade in Can You Ever Forgive Me? and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, each of which earned Oscar acting nominations for its stars. Can Adams be next (as she still awaits her first win) and can the movie be a bigger factor in the awards race?

We'll have to wait a bit on those questions, but here's everything you need to know about Nightbitch right now, from when it's premiering to who else is starring in the movie.

Nightbitch has been slated for a December 6 release date exclusively in movie theaters in the US. At this time we don't have any information on a UK release date for the movie.

The first audiences are going to get to see Nightbitch a little earlier, as the movie is set to have its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival taking place in September.

Amy Adams in Nightbitch (Image credit: Anne Marie Fox/Searchlight Pictures)

Nightbitch cast

Amy Adams stars in Nigthbitch as a stay-at-mom who stars to go through some odd changes. This is the first movie that Adams has starred in since 2022's Disenchanted, and considering that was a Disney Plus exclusive, this will be the first time she's appeared on the big screen since 2021's Dear Evan Hansen. Adams is best known for many of his Oscar-nominated roles, including Vice, American Hustle, The Masters, The Fighter, Doubt and Junebug; however she has yet to win an Oscar in her career.

Adams is joined in the Nightbitch cast by Scoot McNairy (Speak No Evil), Zoë Chao (The Afterparty), Mary Holland (Self Reliance), Archana Rajan (Grey's Anatomy), Jessica Harper (The Old Man) and Arleigh Patrick Snowden and Emmett James Snowden, making their movie debuts.

Nightbitch plot

Here is the official synopsis for Nightbitch:

"A woman pauses her career to be a stay-at-home mom, but soon her new domesticity takes a surreal turn."

For a few more details, we can look at the original novel by Yoder. As the mother cares for her child, she begins to believe that she is turning into a dog, noticing a patch of hair on her back and believing her canines look sharper. She begins to do research as to what might be happening to her, finding a group that can relate to her concerns.

Nightbitch trailer

There is no trailer for Nightbitch right now. When one becomes available online we'll add it here.

Marielle Heller movies

Marielle Heller is a director, writer and actress. Most may know her from her performance in the popular Netflix series The Queen's Gambit, but here's a complete look at her credits as a director of feature-length movies:

The Diary of a Teenage Girl (2015)

Can You Ever Forgive Me? (2018)

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019)

What the Constitution Means to Me (2020)