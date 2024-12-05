Amy Adams is one of our most accomplished actresses, so it is always a treat when she has a new movie coming out. When that movie is one like Nightbitch — paired with an acclaimed director in an adaptation of an award-winning book about a mom who thinks she’s turning into a dog — color us intrigued. If you’re the same and want to figure out how to watch Nightbitch, we’re here to help.

Already Adams has drummed up some Oscar buzz for her performance, and even a couple of citations from other award bodies. Our official Nightbitch review backs that up, saying Adams really “sinks her teeth” into the role.

Get everything you need to know about how, when and where to watch Nightbitch directly below.

How to watch Nightbitch in movie theaters

Nightbitch is now playing exclusively in movie theaters in the US, UK, Ireland and Canada.

To find exactly what movie theaters you can watch Nightbitch in, check out the official movie website or Fandango . Both options will show you all of the theaters where Nightbitch is playing in your area as well as the available showtimes. You can purchase your tickets for any of the available showtimes directly through these sites.

If you're a regular at a particular movie theater, you may want to look into signing up for a movie theater subscription and membership program . In addition to allowing you to see what movies are playing at your favorite movie theater, these programs also offer free, discounted and monthly allotment of movie tickets, as well as other moviegoing perks like deals on concessions. Numerous US and UK movie theater chains offer subscription/membership programs.

Is Nightbitch streaming?

No, Nightbitch is not available to stream or watch at home right now. The only option is to go see it at a movie theater.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We don’t have any specific details on Nightbitch’s at-home viewing plans. It’ll most likely first be made available to rent or buy on digital on-demand platforms, but a timeline for that is TBD. The same goes for its eventual debut on a streaming service, though we can make an educated guess that as a Searchlight Pictures movie, it will first become available to stream on Hulu in the US (likely Disney Plus abroad).

When we’re able to confirm this information we’ll add details in this post.

What else to know about Nightbitch

Nightbitch is based on Rachel Yoder’s novel of the same name. Adapted for the screen by Heller, here is the official synopsis for the movie:

“A woman pauses her career to be a stay-at-home mom, but soon her new domesticity takes a surreal turn.”

In addition to Adams, the Nightbitch cast consists of Scoot McNairy, Arleigh Patrick Snowden, Emmett James Snowden, Zoë Chao, Mary Holland, Archana Rajan, Jessica Harper.

As of publication, Nightbitch is “Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes.

Want to see a preview before buying your ticket? Check out the official Nightbitch trailer directly below.