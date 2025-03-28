The Friend, an indie movie starring Naomi Watts, Bill Murray and a Great Dane named Bing, is now playing. But when, where and how can you watch The Friend?

Based on the novel by Sigrid Nunez, The Friend brings another canine star to the big screen, following other movies that featured dogs in Arthur the King and Anatomy of a Fall (the latter not a dog movie, but Messi the dog became the breakout star). The Friend is another option for dog lovers to watch.

With that in mind, here is everything you need to know about how to watch The Friend right now.

How to watch The Friend in movie theaters

The Friend is now playing in limited US movie theaters. As of March 28, The Friend is only playing in New York City. However, it is set to roll out to movie theaters all across the US on April 4. At this time we don’t have a confirmed UK release date for the movie.

To find out exactly when and where The Friend is playing near you, check out the movie’s official website or visit Fandango to see all the movie theaters in your area where the movie is playing. You can also purchase your tickets for The Friend directly through these sites.

Another option, if you’re a frequenter of a particular movie theater, is to look into movie theater subscription and memberships. These programs, offered by a range of US and UK movie theater chains, offer moviegoers free, discounted and monthly allotment of movie tickets, as well as deals on concessions and other perks.

Is The Friend streaming?

No, you cannot stream The Friend at this time.

There are no details on The Friend’s at-home viewing plan, but we can guess that it will first become available via digital on-demand platforms before it eventually finds its way to one of the major streaming services.

As more details about The Friend’s streaming plans are shared, we’ll update this post.

What else to know about The Friend

Scott McGehee and David Siegel co-wrote and co-directed The Friend. Here is the movie’s official synopsis:

“Based on the bestselling novel, writer and teacher Iris finds her comfortable, solitary New York life thrown into disarray after her closest friend and mentor bequeaths her his beloved 150 lb. Great Dane. The regal yet intractable beast, named Apollo, immediately creates practical problems for Iris, from furniture destruction to eviction notices, as well as more existential ones. Yet as Iris finds herself unexpectedly bonding with Apollo, she begins to come to terms with her past, and her own creative inner life in this story of healing, love and friendship.”

In addition to Watts, Murray and Bing, The Friend stars Ann Dowd, Constance Wu, Carla Gugino and Sarah Pidgeon.

The Friend has earned strong reviews, with the movie having a “Fresh” rating of 88% on Rotten Tomatoes as of March 28.

Get a sneak peek at the movie by watching The Friend trailer directly below: