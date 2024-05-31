The Outrun: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Saoirse Ronan drama

Any list of great young actresses in movies today has to include Saoirse Ronan. If you needed any reminder of that, the multiple-time Oscar nominee is once again getting strong reviews for her performance in the 2024 new movie The Outrun.

Having played the festival circuit in the early portion of the year (Sundance Film Festival, Berlin Film Festival, and more on the way), general audiences are going to be able to watch The Outrun for themselves later this year. When? What's the movie about? Who else is in it?

We've got answers to all those questions and more (including the trailer) for The Outrun right here.

The Outrun is set to premiere in the UK and Ireland on September 27 exclusively in movie theaters. There is no US release date at this time as the movie is still looking for US distribution.

The Outrun cast

Ronan leads The Outrun cast as Rona, who returns to her hometown on the Scottish coast after a stint in rehab. The Irish actress (who, funny fact, was actually born in Brooklyn, NY) broke out at a young age with her Oscar-nominated performance in Atonement, adding to her list of impressive credits with the likes of Hanna, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Brooklyn, Lady Bird, Mary Queen of Scots, Little Women, See How They Run and Foe.

Also starring in the movie are Paapa Essideu (I May Destroy You, The Lazarus Project), Stephen Dillane (Game of Thrones, Alex Rider), Saskia Reeves (Slow Horses, Luther), Lauren Lyle (Outlander, Vigil), Nabil Elouahabi (Trigger Point, Blue Lights) and Izuka Hoyle (Boiling Point, The Responder).

The Outrun plot

Based on the best-selling memoir by Amy Liptrot, who also co-wrote the adaptation with Nora Fingscheidt, here is the official synopsis for The Outrun:

"Saoirse Ronan stars as Rona, who, fresh out of rehab, returns to the Orkney Islands; a place both wild and beautiful right off the Scottish coast. After more than a decade of living life on the edge in London, where she both found and lost love, Rona — now 30 — attempts to come to terms with her troubled past. As she reconnects with the dramatic landscape where she grew up, memories of her traumatic childhood merge with more recent challenging events that have set her on the path to recovery."

The Outrun trailer

Watch the trailer for The Outrun right here:

The Outrun reviews

Having premiered at a few film festivals already, a number of reviews for The Outrun have been submitted. As of May 31, the movie has a 79% "Fresh" score on Rotten Tomatoes , with many singling out Ronan's performance as the standout quality of the movie.

Nora Fingscheidt movies

In addition to co-writing the script, German-born filmmaker Nora Fingscheidt is also the director of The Outrun. While perhaps not a familiar name to many, Fingscheidt has a few feature movie directing credits to her name, the most notable of which (prior to The Outrun) was the Netflix movie The Unforgivable starring Sandra Bullock and Viola Davis. Her other two movies were System Crasher (2019) and Ohne diese Welt (2017).