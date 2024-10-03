Saoirse Ronan, already a four-time Oscar nominee, has given another lauded performance with her latest movie, The Outrun, which movie fans are getting the chance to see for themselves now. But where can you watch The Outrun? Let us help you with that.

The Outrun is based on the memoir by Amy Liptrot about her journey to recover from alcoholism. The movie originally debuted at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival with a couple of other stops at major international film festivals along the way, earning some strong word-of-mouth, particularly for Ronan’s performance. That includes WTW's official The Outrun review.

If you're looking to know how you can watch The Outrun right now, read on below for all the details.

How to watch The Outrun in movie theaters

The Outrun is currently playing exclusively in movie theaters in the US and UK.

To find exactly where and when you can sbee the movie, you can visit either the official movie website or Fandango . Both sites will give you all of the movie theaters that are playing The Outrun in your area, as well as what times the movie is being shown. You can also purchase your tickets directly through the sites.

Another option to not only find out when and where The Outrun is playing in your area, but possibly save money on a ticket is with a movie theater subscription or membership program. Particularly useful if you have a favorite movie theater you frequent, these offerings (available from many US and UK movie theater chains) give moviegoers access to free, discounted or monthly allotment of movie tickets. Deals on concessions and other movie perks are also available.

Is The Outrun streaming?

No, The Outrun is not available for streaming right now. The movie is only playing in movie theaters.

There is no information on The Outrun's eventual streaming plans or its timeline for becoming available to rent or buy online via digital on-demand platforms. When information on either at-home viewing option becomes available we'll add it right here.

What else to know about The Outrun

Amy Liptrot is credited as one of the screenwriters on the adaptation of her memoir, along with the director of The Outrun, Nora Fingscheidt. Here is the official synopsis:

"After living life on the edge in London, Rona attempts to come to terms with her troubled past. She returns to the wild beauty of Scotland's Orkney Islands — where she grew up — hoping to heal."

Ronan leads the way for the cast, but joining her is Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You), Saskia Reeves (Slow Horses), Stephen Dillane (Game of Thrones).

In addition to our four-star review, The Outrun is officially "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes, with a score of 83% as of publication.

And if you need any final convincing on whether or not you want to see The Outrun, check out the trailer directly below: