Miller's Girl: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Jenna Ortega movie

A complex teacher-student relationship is at the center of Miller's Girl, a 2024 new movie that stars Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman. But when is it playing, who else is in it and is there a trailer?

Miller's Girl marks the directorial debut of Jade Halley Bartlett, who also wrote the screenplay that first popped up on the 2016 Blacklist, which honors the best-unproduced scripts in Hollywood every year. After that, Miller's Girl was picked up by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg's production company, Point Grey, which has been behind some major hits recently, including The Boys, Pam & Tommy, Joy Ride, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and Invincible. Do they have another hit on their hands?

We'll find out, but in the meantime here is everything that you need to know about Miller's Girl.

Miller's Girl has been slotted for a January 26 release exclusively in US movie theaters. At this time we don't have any knowledge of if/when the movie may be released in the UK.

Miller's Girl cast

Jenna Ortega stars in Miller's Girl as a young student named Cairo Sweet, a talented writer who catches the attention of her teacher, Jonathan Miller, played by Martin Freeman.

Ortega has been a rising star over the last few years, most notably starring in the Netflix TV show Wednesday, the horror movie franchise Scream and the A24 horror movie X. In addition to Miller's Girl, Ortega is also set to appear in the 2024 movie Beetlejuice 2.

Freeman's list of credits includes many fan-favorite roles like John Watson in the BBC's Sherlock opposite Benedict Cumberbatch, Bilbo Baggins in The Hobbit movies, as Everett Ross in multiple MCU titles, as well as starring in the TV show Breeders.

Joining Ortega and Freeman in Miller's Girl are Dagmara Domińczyk (Succession), Bashir Salahuddin (Top Gun: Maverick) and Gideon Adlon (The Thing About Pam).

Image 1 of 2 Jenna Orgeta in Miller's Girl (Image credit: Zac Popik/Lionsgate) Martin Freeman in Miller's Girl (Image credit: Zac Popik/Lionsgate)

Miller's Girl plot

Here is the official synopsis for Miller's Girl:

"A talented young writer (Jenna Ortega) embarks on a creative odyssey when her teacher (Martin Freeman) assigns a project that entangles them both in an increasingly complex web. As lines blur and their lives intertwine, professor and protégé must confront their darkest selves while straining to preserve their individual sense of purpose and the things they hold most dear."

Miller's Girl trailer

The Miller's Girl trailer certainly plays up the sexy thriller angle of the movie. Could this be a future addition to our sexy movies list? Watch the trailer directly below:

Miller's Girl director Jade Halley Bartlett

Miller's Girl is the only official credit that Jade Halley Bartlett has on IMDb, either as a writer or a director. However, she has been on Hollywood's radar since the script originally appeared on The Blacklist in 2016. In 2019 she was hired to write Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness for Marvel, however she was eventually replaced. She had been attached to write a handful of other scripts, but nothing that has made it to the screen as of yet.