My Old Ass: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the Aubrey Plaza movie

Ever wish you could go back in time and give your younger self a few pointers? What if that older version of you was a master of sardonic wit like Aubrey Plaza? That's the basic premise for My Old Ass, one of the many comedies on the 2024 new movie release schedule.

My Old Ass was one of the movies that premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival and is now getting ready to be shown to movie fans everywhere as one of the summer indie movies that will be an alternative to the big blockbuster movie slate.

Here is everything you need to know about My Old Ass.

My Old Ass premieres exclusively in movie theaters on August 2 in the US, launching with a limited release. It's unclear how limited at this time, but it will expand over subsequent weeks. At this time, we are not able to confirm if the movie is getting a UK release date.

Five weeks after it premieres in the US, the movie is then expected to make its premiere on Prime Video on September 13.

My Old Ass cast

Aubrey Plaza is the big name in the My Old Ass cast, as the Parks & Recreation and White Lotus season 2 star plays the older version of the main character Elliott. However, the 18-year-old Elliott who serves as the star of the movie is Maisy Stella, who is best known for her role as Daphne Conrad in the TV series Nashville.

Also in the cast are Percy Hynes White (Wednesday season 1), Maddie Ziegler (The Fallout) and Kerrice Brooks (How We Roll).

My Old Ass plot

Here is the official synopsis for My Old Ass, which was written by Megan Park:

"In this fresh coming-of-age story, an 18th birthday mushroom trip brings free-spirited Elliott face-to-face with her wisecracking 39-year-old self. But when Elliott's 'old ass' starts handing out warnings about what her younger self should and shouldn't do, Elliott realizes she has to rethink everything about family, love and what's becoming a transformative summer."

My Old Ass trailer

There is no trailer for My Old Ass at this time. When one becomes available we'll add it here.

My Old Ass director Megan Park

In addition to writing the script, Megan Park is also the director of My Old Ass. Park began her career as an actress, starring in the likes of The Secret Life of the American Teenager, Charlie Bartlett and A Royal Queen Christmas. She made her directorial debut with the acclaimed teen drama The Fallout, which won the Grand Jury Award at the South by Southwest Film Festival in 2021.