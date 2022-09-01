Smile: release date, plot, trailer and everything we know about the psychological horror film

In Smile, Rose witnesses a traumatic incident that changes the course of her life.

Smile is an upcoming horror movie and the feature-length debut of American filmmaker Parker Finn and if first looks are anything to go by we'll definitely be sleeping with the lights on after this one!

The eerie-looking movie is based on his short film Laura Hasn't Slept, which followed a young woman seeking the help of her therapist desperate to rid herself of a recurring nightmare, and the feature-length version explores this even more.

When asked why he'd chosen the act of smiling as a focus for the film, Parker Finn told Imageantra (opens in new tab): "Smiles are a display of warmth, friendship, kindness and something that is a primary emotion, we learn to smile as babies even before we speak.

"It's embedded in the essence of being human, so I wanted to see if I could turn that image around and make a smile represent something diabolical, threatening and dangerous, a predatory gesture."

Here's everything we know about Smile so far...

Smile will be released in cinemas globally on September 30, 2022, and is produced by Paramount Pictures.

It's not yet known if the film will also be available on Paramount Plus, but we'll keep you updated if it's coming to streaming.

What is Smile about?

According to the official plot: "After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can't explain.

"As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality."

So there's a lot of mystery surrounding the plot of the anticipated new horror movie, only that a strange phenomenon seems to be taking over and causing people to smile in a really creepy way. Something is definitely up!

Rose (Sosie Bacon) is dealing with something very sinister in Smile. (Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

What is the run time of Smile?

Smile has a runtime of 1 hour and 56 minutes.

Is Smile rated R/18?

Yes, in the UK Smile is rated 18 for strong bloody violence. In the US it has an R rating for strong violent content and grisly images, and language. So it's definitely not family-friendly!

Who is in the cast of Smile?

Sosie Bacon leads the cast as Dr. Rose Cotter, and other cast includes Jessie T. Usher as Trevor, Kyle Gallner as Joel, Perry Strong as Detective Buckley and Shevy Gutierrez as Officer Wilkes.

In addition to this, Laura Hasn't Slept star Caitlin Stasey joins the cast as a patient, and she's the one with the creepy smile in all the promotional images!

Is there a trailer?

Yes, and it's certainly made an impression! The trailer has been well received by horror fans online, mainly due to one seriously creepy moment. You'll know what we mean when you see it for yourself...