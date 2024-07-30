Greedy People: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Joseph-Gordon Levitt crime comedy

In the 2024 new movie Greedy People, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Hamish Patel are probably a few rungs below Sherlock Holmes & Watson on the crime-solving leaderboard, as they're stumbling cops attempting to get away with murder in this crime comedy.

One of the final entries to the summer movie season, Greedy People feels more like an alternative indie movie than the blockbuster movies that typically highlight this time of year, but with some recognizable names as part of its cast and a clever conceit, it has the potential to be a fun time at the theater for moviegoers.

Here is everything that we know about Greedy People right now.

Greedy People premieres exclusively in movie theaters on August 23 in the US. For UK audiences, the movie is going to premiere on digital platforms in September.

It joins a busy end of the summer movie season, sharing a release date with the Zoe Kravitz-directed movie Blink Twice starring Channing Tatum and the reboot of The Crow starring Bill Skarsgard.

Greedy People cast

A fun group of actors have teamed up for the Greedy People cast. It's headline by Joseph Gordon-Levitt playing rogue cop Terry. Gordon-Levitt is best known for his roles in movies like (500) Days of Summer, Inception and Looper. More recently he has starred in Poker Face season 1 and Flora & Son.

Rookie cop Will is Terry’s partner in the movie and is played by Himesh Patel. The Emmy-nominee is known for Station Eleven on TV but has starred in movies like Yesterday, Tenet, Don't Look Up and Enola Holmes 2.

Also in the cast are Lily James (The Iron Claw), Tim Blake Nelson (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs), Uzo Aduba (Orange Is the New Black), Jim Gaffigan (Full Circle) and Simon Rex (Red Rocket).

Greedy People plot

Here is the official synopsis for Greedy People, from a script written by Mike Vukadinovich:

"In this darkly comedic crime thriller, rookie cop Will and his rogue partner Terry upend their small island town when they accidentally discover one million dollars at a crime scene (of their own making). After the duo unwisely decides to steal the money, the community's quirky residents are lured into the mad dash for cash — ranging from an expectant mom to a masseur to a shrimp company owner — and everyone learns just how far they are willing to go for the almighty dollar."

Greedy People trailer

Watch the fun trailer for Greedy People directly below:

Greedy People (2024) Official Trailer - Himesh Patel, Lily James, Joseph Gordon-Levitt - YouTube Watch On

Greedy People director

Potsy Ponciroli is the director of Greedy People. This is his fourth feature directing credit for Ponciroli, having previously helmed Super Zeroes (2012), the concert movie Colt Ford: Crank It Up, Live at Wild Adventures (2014) and Old Henry (2021). The latter of which starred Tim Blake Nelson, earned a 95% "Certified Fresh" score on Rotten Tomatoes and was listed by the National Board of Review as a top independent movie of that year.