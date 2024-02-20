Knox Goes Away: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Michael Keaton thriller

Before Michael Keaton gets called back to play one of his iconic roles in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the Oscar-nominated actor has a new role for movie fans to enjoy in the thriller Knox Goes Away. Not only does Keaton star in the movie, but it also sees him as a director for the second time in his career.

Amid the slate of 2024 new movies, Knox Goes Away definitely feels like one more geared toward an older audience, which it could make it a fun entry in the spring movie calendar.

So let's get into what you need to know about Knox Goes Away, as we share all the key details directly below.

Knox Goes Away is premiering exclusively in US movie theaters on March 15.

It shares that release date with a couple of other intriguing movies: the dog-centric inspirational movie Arthur the King and the comedy The American Society of Magical Negros.

At this time, there is no information about if/when Knox Goes Away is going to be released in the UK.

Knox Goes Away cast

Michael Keaton headlines Knox Goes Away as the hitman John Knox, a contract killer who begins to suffer from a rapidly evolving form of dementia. Keaton is in the midst of a late-career resurgence that began with his Oscar-nominated performance in Birdman and in recent years has included performances in Spotlight, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Worth, Dopesick and The Flash, where he once again played Batman/Bruce Wayne, still one of his most iconic roles. Speaking of, Keaton is set to reprise another one of his classic characters, the ghoul Beetlejuice, in the anticipated sequel coming September 2024.

Keaton has surrounded himself with quite the supporting cast for Knox Goes Away, with Al Pacino (The Godfather, House of Gucci), James Marsden (Jury Duty, Sonic the Hedgehog) and Marcia Gay Harden (So Help Me Todd, The Morning Show) all starring in the movie.

A bit less familiar to general audiences is Joanna Kulig, though she has been the star of acclaimed international movies Ida and Cold War. Though if you haven't caught that, perhaps you saw her in Masters of the Air, where she appeared as the character Paulina, who spends a night with Callum Turner's Bucky Egan.

Character actor Ray McKinnon (Dopesick, Mayans M.C.) also appears in the movie.

Know Goes Away plot

Knox Goes Away is an original script by Gregory Poirier. Here is the official synopsis for the movie:

"When a contract killer has a rapidly evolving form of dementia, he is offered an opportunity to redeem himself by saving the life of the adult son with whom he had been estranged."

Based on the trailer, which you can watch below, we can see that Knox is in a race against time, not only against the police that are presumably after his son for a potential murder, but against his own slipping memory.

Knox Goes Away trailer

Watch the Knox Goes Away trailer right here:

Know Goes Away reviews

Knox Goes Away first screened at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival, so some reviews are already in. Critics seem closely divided on it, with some enjoying it and calling it "clever and original," those in the middle saying it is low-key satisfying and others calling it quickly forgettable. As of February 20, with 28 reviews in, the movie has a 46% score on Rotten Tomatoes , which currently classifies it as Rotten.

Michael Keaton, director

Keaton is first and foremost known as an actor, but Knox Goes Away is his second movie as a director. His first was all the way back in 2008, The Merry Gentleman, which coincidentally saw Keaton play a hitman as well.