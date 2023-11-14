So Help Me Todd season 2: release date, cast and everything we know about the show

After becoming one of the top new shows in the 2022-2023 TV season (no. 3 overall, according to CBS), So Help Me Todd season 2 reunites the investigating duo of Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin.

Created by Scott Prendergast, whose previous credits include the FX series Wilfred, So Help Me Todd is another investigative crime drama that will help fill out the 2024 winter/spring lineup for CBS, along with NCIS season 21 and NCIS: Hawai'i season 3, the FBI franchise (FBI season 6, FBI: International season 3 and FBI: Most Wanted season 5), S.W.A.T. season 7 and more. But what helps So Help Me Todd stand out is its mix of comedy and drama as its two talented leads try to solve different cases each week.

Eager for the return of So Help Me Todd? Here is everything you need to know about season 2.

So Help Me Todd season 2 premieres on Thursday, February 15, at 9 pm ET/PT on CBS.

The show is sharing Thursday nights with Young Sheldon season 7, Ghosts season 3 and new series Elsbeth.

So Help Me Todd season 2 cast

Oscar-winner Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin headline So Help Me Todd as the mother and son investigating team. Harden plays Margaret Wright, a meticulous attorney, who hires her son Todd, a private detective whose methods are best described as "scrappy," to work at her law firm as an investigator.

Harden, in addition to winning an Oscar for her supporting role in 2000's Pollock, is a three-time Emmy nominee who has starred in The Morning Show, The Newsroom, Code Black, Fifty Shades of Grey, Damages and Mystic River.

Astin is likely most recognized from his time in the Pitch Perfect franchise, though he also has starred in Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Ground Floor and an arc on Grey's Anatomy season 18.

The rest of the regular cast of So Help Me Todd includes Madeline Wise (Star Trek: Picard season 2) as Allison, Tristen J. Winger (2023's White Men Can't Jump) as Lyle, Inga Schlingmann (Law & Order: SVU) as Susan and Rosa Arredondo (Roswell, New Mexico) as Francey.

So Help Me Todd season 2 plot

The basic premise of So Help Me Todd is seeing how this mother-and-son team works together to solve cases despite having very different world views. The show has a case-of-the-week format, so there isn't really a larger overarching plotline, though character relationships evolve across the season.

That being said, we don't have any kind of official synopsis or overview of So Help Me Todd season 2 at this time.

So Help Me Todd season 2 trailer

There is no trailer for So Help Me Todd season 2 right now. When one becomes available we'll add it here.

How to watch So Help Me Todd season 2

So Help Me Todd airs on the CBS network, so anyone with a traditional pay-TV subscription or a TV antenna that receives local station signals can automatically get the station and watch the show when it airs live. Interested viewers can also sign up for a live TV streaming service, with Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV carrying CBS as part of their channel lineup.

The Paramount Plus streaming service is another option, with the ability for select subscribers to watch the show live and all others to see it on-demand. To watch live, you need to be signed up for the Paramount Plus with Showtime plan, which features access to your live local CBS station. For everyone else, the latest episodes are available to stream the next day. The entirety of So Help Me Todd season 1 is also available to watch right now on Paramount Plus.