FBI: Most Wanted season 5 — everything we know about the crime drama

Dylan McDermott is once again picking up the mantle of Remy Scott in FBI: Most Wanted season 5.

The popular spinoff of FBI, FBI: Most Wanted follows the fugitive task force as the follow leads to track down some of the most dangerous criminals in the country. While each episode showcases an entertaining journey to capture a given fugitive, the personal lives of each agent of the task force is on full display as they try to also find time to deal with matters of the heart and old familial wounds.

So what can you look forward to with the new episodes? Here’s everything we know about FBI: Most Wanted season 5.

An official release date for season 5 has not yet been announced. With the ongoing writers’ strike, it’s very possible that the new episodes will premiere a little later than previous seasons of the show. However with that being said, when the show does return, it will settle into its usual Tuesday at 10 pm ET/PT time slot on CBS.

In the meantime, you can watch past episodes of the series on Paramount Plus in the US and on Sky TV in the UK.

FBI: Most Wanted season 5 plot

Season 5 storylines have not yet officially been unveiled. However, at the heart of the series is a crime procedural. Here’s an overall synopsis for the series:

"From Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf, FBI: Most Wanted is a high-stakes drama that focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, an elite unit that relentlessly pursues and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau’s Most Wanted list. The team’s charming but formidable new leader is Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott, who started his career in the New York FBI field office before rising through the ranks of the Bureau in Philadelphia and Las Vegas.

"The team includes: Special Agent Sheryll Barnes, a former NYPD detective and forensics expert who is raising two young children with her wife; Special Agent Hana Gibson, a gifted millennial computer whiz with a sharp wit and mad hacking skills; Special Agent Kristin Gaines, a Navy veteran who became a star in the FBI’s Miami Field Office as a result of her dogged pursuit of cold cases; and their newest member, former New Orleans cop-turned-junior detective Ray Cannon, who was recently working Violent Crimes in Albany after following in his retired FBI agent father’s footsteps and graduating at the top of his class at Quantico last year. Always in the field and always on the run, FBI: Most Wanted is a weekly adrenaline shot about the thrill of the chase."

Edwin Hodge, FBI: Most Wanted (Image credit: Mark Schäfer/CBS)

FBI: Most Wanted season 5 cast

To date, there has been no major casting news going into season 5. With that said, we expect all the major players to return. Fronting the series as Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott is Dylan McDermott. The two-time Emmy nominee is no stranger to TV dramas, previously starring in Law & Order: Organized Crime, American Horror Story, Hollywood and The Practice.

Starring alongside McDermott are the following cast members:

Alexa Davalos (The Man in the High Castle) as Special Agent Kristin Gaines

Roxy Sternberg (Mars) as Special Agent Sheryll Barnes

Keisha Castle-Hughes (Game of Thrones) as Special Agent Hana Gibson

Edwin Hodge (Mayan M.C.) as Ray Cannon

FBI: Most Wanted season 5 trailer

It’s too early for an official trailer for the new season. Once one becomes available, we’ll place it here.

How to watch FBI: Most Wanted season 5

New episodes of FBI: Most Wanted air live on CBS. For those without traditional cable/satellite television, CBS is available through a number of live TV streaming services, including FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV . Paramount Plus Premium subscribers and subscribers to the CBS app also have the opportunity to watch episodes live as they air.

Additionally, new episodes can be watched on-demand via Paramount Plus the day after they air on TV.