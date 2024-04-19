So Help Me Todd season 2 episode 6 recap: Todd and Lawrence go undercover

When So Help Me Todd season 2 episode 6 opens, Margaret (Marica Gay Harden) is resting her case in court. Her client, Gillian Gibbons (Sophie Kane) is on trial for defamation after saying on TikTok that Professor Madden (Duncan Spencer) offered her an internship in exchange for sexual favors.

As the jury deliberates, Margaret talks with opposing counsel, Dorothy Wolf (Marci T. House), about the case. A mysterious young woman approaches Margaret. She says she received a letter from Margaret about testifying, which she is ready to do. Margaret tells her the case is finished, and the young woman runs off.

At family dinner that night, Allison (Madeline Wise), Chet (Thomas Cardot), Patty (Kathryn Greenwood) and Clem (Artemis Litsiadis) talk about the case and Lawrence and Chet's upcoming baby. Lawrence (Matthew Wilkas) comes in with a gender reveal balloon. But the balloon is a bust and has green confetti inside. Clem tells everyone she is going to have a baby brother.

Lawrence corners Todd in the bathroom to hire him for a top secret job. He gives Todd a photo and tells Todd he needs to know if the man is gay or not.

Margaret tracks down the mystery woman

The next morning, Margaret and Dorothy appear before Judge Morris (Kelly-Ruth Mercier), who tells them the jury has questions. It doesn't look good for Margaret's client, so she needs to find that mysterious young woman.

Todd is busy on Lawrence's case, so Lyle (Tristen J. Winger) takes the lead. By going through all of the letters they sent out to potential witnesses in the case, Lyle manages to figure out the mystery woman is Clara Wilkens (Jessica Clement). There's no address listed for Clara except a P.O. box, so Margaret and Lyle go to the P.O. box to wait for her.

Todd has Susan (Inga Schlingmann) meet him in the café on the first floor of the building while he goes through his target's trash. But they are unable to determine from the trash if the man, a judge, is gay. Susan covertly gives Judy a thumbs-up and mouths to her that she should go out with Todd. Judy (Heather Elizabeth Morris) wants to, but Todd’s committed to being a "lone wolf," at least for now.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Margaret and Lyle approach Clara in the store where the mailboxes are. Margaret asks her if she knows anything that can help Gillian. Margaret explains even though the jury is deliberating, it's not looking good for Gillian, so Clara's information still could help her. Clara is reluctant. When Margaret tells Clara she could subpoena her, Clara runs out. Margaret gets summoned back to court.

Todd's on the case

Skylar Astin and Inga Schlingmann in So Help Me Todd (Image credit: Michael Courtney/CBS)

Todd has Patty and Allison meet him for lunch at the court cafeteria. He tries to get Allison to hit on the judge. Allison refuses, but Patty goes to talk to the judge. She gets nowhere. Todd tries hitting on the judge, but that doesn't go well either.

In Margaret's case, the judge called all the parties to the court because the jury is deadlocked, Judge Morris refuses to grant a mistrial, so Margaret decides to subpoena Clara.

Todd meets Lawrence to brief him. The judge, Adam Spinks, is up for a seat on the state Supreme Court. Todd wants to know why it matters to Lawrence if the judge is gay. Lawrence explains it matters because the last judge had some skeletons in the closet that hurt the governor politically and Lawrence, who works for the governor, can't take that chance again.

Clara's situation is complicated

Margaret and Lyle track down Clara to give her the subpoena. She is part of a very strict religious sect, which is why she didn't want to speak publicly. Her family doesn't even know she goes to college. But, she tells Margaret she overheard the conversation that happened between Gillian and the professor, confessing that the professor had said inappropriate things to her as well.

Margaret explains to Clara that she needs her to testify to help Gillian. However, Margaret won't force her to testify and put her safety or family situation at risk. Clara testifies in private, to the judge. Dorothy and Judge Morris agree the truth needs to come out, but Judge Morris says Clara must testify in open court.

Judy to the rescue

That night, Todd and Lawrence are staking out the judge, following him around. They see the judge put on a milk carton costume and go into a party, so they follow him in. It's a costume party but it’s only for courthouse personnel. Judy is there, catering. She's dressed as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz. She produces costumes and wrist bands for Lawrence and Todd so they can get in.

Lawerence doesn't know what Jello shots are and consumes a huge number of them. He gets extremely drunk and sick. Todd hustles him out of the party when Lawerence causes a scene.

Todd and Lawerence then run into Margaret, who helps Todd get Lawrence to Todd's apartment. They walk in on Allison in bed with Dick Franks (Dean Winters). They've been seeing each other, to the shock of everyone present. Patty also shows up at Todd's out of nowhere. Lawrence falls and hits his head. It turns out that Patty had a fling with Dick in the past and Dick never called her again.

Thankfully, it all works out in the end. At the courthouse the next day, Clara isn't sure if she can testify in public. At the very last second, she comes through and delivers her testimony. Gillian wins the case. Todd stops by to thank Judy and asks her out. Lawrence makes peace with his past mistake and looks to the future.

New episodes of So Help Me Todd air Thursdays on CBS and are available to watch on-demand on Paramount Plus.