So Help Me Todd season 2 episode 8 recap: Todd's pranks lead to a big discovery

So Help Me Todd season 2 episode 8 opens in court, where Susan (Inga Schlingmann) is questioning her client, Coach Tom Edwards (Mark Taylor), on the stand. Edwards is being sued by one of his students, Nicole Smith, who claims the coach drugged her with performance enhancing drugs.

Nicole tested positive for the drugs at a competition, destroying her burgeoning career and the coach’s reputation. He denies drugging her, but Nicole’s lawyer drops a bomb on cross-examination — Edwards was accused of drugging when he was a young athlete. The judge pauses the trial for 72 hours to give Susan and Margaret (Marica Gary Harden) time to review the new evidence, though Edwards says he told Susan about his previous drug accusation.

Back at the office Susan and Margaret fight in the conference room, as Susan is frustrated with Margeret and desperate to prove herself. Margaret’s strategy to prove Edwards is innocent is to find out who else could have given Nicole the drugs.

Pranks and tennis lessons

Todd (Skylar Astin) and Susan have coffee after the fight. Susan tells Todd she's frustrated because she's stuck at the firm. Todd then vents to her about Lyle (Tristen J. Winger), who is sitting in his office across the hall and hears Todd criticizing him.

To get back at him, Lyle sets up an elaborate prank sending Todd all over town, ending with Todd sitting in a Chinese restaurant late at night. The next day Todd gets Lyle back with his own elaborate prank and the prank war is on.

Trying to save their case, Margaret and Susan question Nicole in the conference room. It doesn't go well, but Nicole does mention Coach Petey Peterson (Thomas Darya), calling him a "creeper." He goes to the top of their suspect list.

Margaret takes Todd to the tennis center. She chats up Peterson while Todd snoops around. He sees the nutritionist, Mary Jackson, on the phone in her office. Through the office window he takes photos of her putting Nicole Smith's file in a filing cabinet and locking it, hiding the key in a plant. He attempts to break into her office, but the tennis center is closing so he has to leave. On the way out he tells Margaret what he saw.

The next day in the breakroom, Todd sees a bag in the fridge with his name on it. Assuming Margaret made him lunch, he opens it and is immediately hit in the face with a huge mass of pink slime that goes all over Todd and the window behind him.

Making matters worse, that night is Todd’s big first date with Judy. He was able to get most of the slime off his face, but not his hands. When Judy asks about it, Todd is forced to come clean and tell her about the prank war. Judy wants all the details.

While Todd is telling her about the prank war with Lyle, he sees Lyle's girlfriend at the next table celebrating her birthday. But the people at the table with her call her Mabel. The next day Todd tries to tell Lyle what he saw, but Lyle refuses to listen to him.

The truth is revealed

Marcia Gay Harden in So Help Me Todd (Image credit: Michael Courtney/CBS)

Margaret finds the perfect cover to get inside information from the tennis center, as she and Gus (Jeffrey Nordling) play tennis. When she has the chance, she breaks into Mary Jackson’s office and takes Nicole's file.

Later, Lyle comes up to Todd having done some research on Alex/Mabel. He mentions that he was with her when she got a parking ticket, but her criminal history doesn't show any parking tickets. Todd and Lyle go back to the office and start to dig into Alex/Mabel's past as a team.

Todd and Lyle aren't the only ones working late. Margaret and Susan bring Allison (Madeline Wise) into the office to look through Nicole's records. Allison finds indications Nicole was on performance enhancing drugs for at least a year before she started training with Edwards, Petey Peterson and Mary Jackson.

In her deposition, Nicole said her mothers control every aspect of her life, including her meals. Margaret and Susan suspect one of Nicole's mothers has been giving her performance enhancing drugs since she was a child. The next day in court, Margaret and Susan try to get Nicole's moms to confess.

Meanwhile, Lyle and Todd agree to work together to find out Alex/Mabel's real agenda. Todd finds the fingerprint sleeve in her car and shows Lyle. Lyle checks the computer admin log and sees that Alex/Mabel has been using his fingerprint to log in and snoop. So he and Todd set a trap for her.

Susan and Margaret play "Boomer cop vs Millennial cop" to get one of Nicole's mothers to break on the stand. One does, admitting she was the one feeding Nicole performance enhancing drugs. The other mother drops the suit against Edwards.

After court, Susan and Margaret have a moment of camaraderie, which is rare these days. Margaret warns Susan that Beverly's promises don’t always turn out as expected, but Susan is willing to take her chances with Beverly.

Alex/Mabel falls for the trap, and Todd and Lyle catch her in the act. However, she shocks them by revealing that her name isn’t Alex or Mable, it's Agent Ariel Josephs of the FBI. Why is the FBI investigating the firm?

New episodes of So Help Me Todd premiere Thursdays on CBS, then are available to stream on Paramount Plus the next day.