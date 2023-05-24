FBI: International season 3 — everything we know about the crime drama

The FBI team headquartered in Europe is ready to once again help protect American interests overseas in FBI: International season 3.

Led by Special Agent Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank), the Federal Bureau of Investigation's International Fly Team works tirelessly to neutralize threats to American citizens abroad. As they rush to save the day with in each episode, the FBI agents also find time to deal with the ups and downs of their personal lives.

With that being said, what happens in the new episodes? Here's everything we know about FBI: International season 3.

The precise premiere date of the new season has yet to be announced. Given the writers' strike, the start of the season may be delayed. However, when season 3 does debut, it will do so in its usual timeslot on Tuesday nights at 9 pm ET/PT on CBS.

In the meantime, you can watch past episodes of the series on Paramount Plus in the US and on Sky TV in the UK.

FBI: International season 3 plot

No information about season 3 storylines has been released. However, at the root of the show is a crime procedural. Here's a synopsis for the overall series:

"From Emmy Award winner Dick Wolf, fast-paced drama FBI: International is the third iteration of the successful FBI brand that follows the elite operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's International Fly Team. Headquartered in Budapest, they travel throughout Europe with the mission of tracking and neutralizing threats against American citizens wherever they may be, putting their lives on the line to protect the US and its people.

"The Fly Team's Special Agent Scott Forrester, their accomplished and dedicated leader, puts his missions ahead of his personal life and is often accompanied by his trusty Schutzhund dog, Tank. Second in command is Special Agent Jamie Kellett, a heroic and fearless investigator — and her extensive network of informants is a powerful resource. Special Agent Andre Raines shines in the field and makes good use of his accounting background in tracking criminal enterprises' moving money; and Special Agent Cameron Vo, a competitive West Point grad who excels at interrogation and strategy. Newly embedded with the Fly Team is Megan 'Smitty' Garretson, a streetwise Europol agent with an extensive undercover background who liaises with each host country they inhabit. Always at the scene where American interests are at risk, FBI: International is a globe-trotting depiction of law enforcement overseas."

FBI: International season 3 cast

Luke Kleintank in FBI: International (Image credit: Julia Terjung/CBS)

To date, there has been no major casting news about season 3. As such is the case, we anticipate Luke Kleintank leading the way as Special Agent Scott Forrester. Kleintank has previously starred in other projects including The Good Neighbor, Sleep No More and Person of Interest.

Check out the rest of the series regulars below:

Heida Reed (Blank) as Special Agent Jamie Kellett

Vinessa Vidotto (Hacks) as Special Agent Cameron Vo

Carter Redwood (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty) as Special Agent Andre Raines

Eva-Jane Willis (Gangs of London) as Europol Agent Megan "Smitty" Garretson

FBI: International season 3 trailer

It's a bit too early for a season 3 trailer. However, as one becomes available, we'll place it right here.

How to watch FBI: International season 3

New episodes of FBI: International air live on CBS. Outside of traditional cable/satellite television, CBS is available through a number of live TV streaming services, including FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV . Paramount Plus Premium subscribers and subscribers to the CBS app also have the opportunity to watch episodes live as they air.

Additionally, new episodes can be watched on-demand via Paramount Plus the day after they air on TV.