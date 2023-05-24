S.W.A.T. season 7: everything we know about the final season
S.W.A.T. will be back for a seventh and final season.
Fans were shocked when the fate of S.W.A.T. seemed to be bleak following a successful sixth season. S.W.A.T. season 6 ended on a high note but the show found itself cancelled with little explanation. It was touch and go for the CBS procedural S.W.A.T. but after some 11th hour dealings between the network and Sony, along with an impassioned social media post from star Shemar Moore, S.W.A.T.'s cancellation was reversed and instead it will have a condensed seventh and final season.
"We have listened to our viewers and their outpouring of passion for S.W.A.T. and we have reached an agreement to renew it for a final season of 13 episodes to air during the 2023-2024 broadcast year," CBS and Sony executives said in a statement to Deadline.
Here's what we know about S.W.A.T. season 7.
S.W.A.T. season 7 release date
There's no information about a release date for S.W.A.T. season 7. According to the CBS fall 2023 schedule, the series will continue to serve as a launching point for Friday nights, kicking off at 8 pm ET/PT and once again followed by Fire Country and Blue Bloods.
Given the uncertainty surrounding the writers strike, it's possible that the show's premiere date could be pushed back. We'll keep an eye on this and provide an update as soon as more information is available.
S.W.A.T. season 7 cast
Though it's early, we imagine that the season 6 cast will return for S.W.A.T. season 7.
Here's who we expect to see (at this point) in season 7:
- Shemar Moore as Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson
- Alex Russell as Jim Street
- Jay Harrington as David "Deacon" Kay
- Kenny Johnson as Dominique Luca
- David Lim as Victor Tam
- Patrick St. Esprit as Commander Robert Hicks
- Rochelle Aytes as Nichelle
S.W.A.T. season 7 plot
We don't have any details on the plot for S.W.A.T. season 7, but here's the series synopsis from CBS:
"Inspired by the television series and the feature film, S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore as a former Marine and locally born and raised S.W.A.T. sergeant tasked to run a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles. Torn between loyalty to where he was raised and allegiance to his brothers in blue, Daniel 'Hondo' Harrelson strives to bridge the divide between his two worlds. Committed to the job and embracing personal change, Hondo prepares for fatherhood with his girlfriend, Nichelle, the operator of a South LA community center. The other members of Hondo's elite S.W.A.T. unit include David 'Deacon' Kay, an experienced S.W.A.T. officer and dedicated family man who always puts the team first; Dominique Luca, an expert driver who gets them in and out of high-risk situations; Victor Tan, who started in the LAPD Hollywood Division and uses his confidential informants in the community to help the team; and Jim Street, the team's cocky newest member. Responsible for the management of all Metro Division S.W.A.T. units is Commander Robert Hicks, a senior LAPD official with the Special Operations Bureau. With Hondo leading the charge, these dedicated men bravely put themselves at risk to protect their community and save lives."
S.W.A.T. season 7 trailer
It will be a while before the S.W.A.T. season 7 trailer is available, but as soon as it is released we'll have it for you right here.
How to watch S.W.A.T. season 7
S.W.A.T. season 7 will air on CBS on Fridays at 8 pm ET/PT or the following day on Paramount Plus, where you can also catch up on some of the previous seasons. If you've cut the cord, you can also watch CBS shows like S.W.A.T. via streaming platforms like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.
For UK viewers, all seasons of S.W.A.T. are available on Sky TV. The first four seasons are also available on Prime Video.
