Certified Fresh 2024 new movie is this generation's Trainspotting

Twenty-eight years ago, Danny Boyle and Ewan McGregor burst onto the scene of international cinema with Trainspotting, an energetic, drug-infused dark comedy about a group of friends in Edinburgh and their struggles with poverty, the law and, unsurprisingly, drugs. Just this past weekend, I saw a movie that I feel is the closest thing to recreating the excitement of discovering Trainspotting in a long time, the 2024 new movie Kneecap.

Now playing in US movie theaters and rolling out over the course of August (releases August 8 in Ireland and August 23 in the UK), Kneecap is the semi-autobiographical story of the Irish hip-hop group of the same name. In Belfast, a bit of fate brings teacher JJ into the world of self-proclaimed "low lifes" Naoise and Liam, with all of them discovering they have a passion for hip-hop and the Irish language. They decide to combine the two and form their own group that becomes a symbol of rebellion and the fight to preserve their native tongue. The movie stars Kneecap's real-life members Móglaí Bap, Mo Chara and DJ Provaí, as well as Josie Walker, Fionnuala Flaherty, Jessica Reynolds, Adam Best, Simone Kirby and Michael Fassbender. It is directed by Rich Peppiatt, who also co-wrote the script with the Kneecap trio.

Kneecap premiered back at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival in January, where it won the NEXT Audience Award. Since then it has become “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with a score of 96% and an even better audience score of 98%. That acclaim alone puts it in the same realm as Trainspotting (it actually scores better than the 1996 movie on Rotten Tomatoes), but it's the movie's style and tone that were the most striking similarities to me.

Both movies rely on a narrator to help audiences get into the mindset of its main characters, Mark (McGregor) in Trainspotting and Liam (Mo Chara) in Kneecap, as they provide a direct look into their irreverent and rebellious personalities. Peppiatt and Boyle also both play up the impact of drugs by shooting scenes in various styles, which provides a lot of energy to the viewing experience.

But perhaps the biggest thing is how both movies depict the burgeoning generations at their center. Trainspotting is set in a time where the British empire is fading and a new millennium is on the horizon. Its characters feel stuck in their situation and seek ways to break free, opting in their case to resort to drugs and crime. The movie's iconic monologue, "choose life," became something of a rallying cry for audiences.

Johnny Lee Miller, Ewan McGregor, Kevin McKidd and Ewen Bremner in Trainspotting (Image credit: Channel 4/Film Four)

For Kneecap, it speaks to today's younger generation's desire for social change and equality as it depicts the fight to preserve the Irish language. While not as easily quotable as "choose life" (for the speed at which they perform and the fact that many viewers aren't likely to be native Irish speakers), the music of Kneecap serves the same kind of purpose in encapsulating much of the movie's themes. The music does offer another level of excitement in discovering Kneecap, because you're not only discovering the movie and an exciting and promising new filmmaker in Peppiatt, but also a new band that you can listen to.

Time determines what movies have the kind of staying power, but I haven't seen a movie that is as poised to pick up the torch of Trainspotting for a new generation than Kneecap.

Kneecap is now playing in select US movie theaters. It premieres in Ireland on August 8 and the UK on August 23. Watch the Kneecap trailer right here for a peek at the movie.