His Three Daughters: release date, cast, plot, first looks and everything we know

His Three Daughters is a Netflix drama about an elderly man and his three daughters who come to be with him in his final days. It stars Carrie Coon as controlling mother Katie, Elizabeth Olsen as free-spirited Christina and Natasha Lyonne as a drug-loving waster who has never left her father’s apartment. Over three volatile days death looms and grievances erupt as the trio await the inevitable in a fractured home.

His Three Daughters will premiere in select UK cinemas on September 6 2024 and launch a little later on Netflix on September 20.

His Three Daughters plot

As their father’s health worsens three estranged daughters come together to wait by his bedside. Katie (Carrie Coon) is a bossy Brooklyn mum while Christina is far more laid back. Their half-sister Rachel is a sports-betting pothead and shares a very different view of the world to them both. How will the three women cope in such close proximity as they await tragedy?

His Three Daughters cast — Carrie Coon as Katie

Carrie Coon plays Katie, a mum to a wayward teen. She starred in the movie Gone Girl and has also been in Avengers: Infinity War, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, The Gilded Age, Boston Strangler and The Leftovers. She’ll appear in the third series of The White Lotus.

Elizabeth Olsen as Christina

Elizabeth Olsen plays Katie’s sister Christina. She’s been in the Captain America and Avengers movies as well as WandaVision, Sorry For Your Loss, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Wind River and Love & Death.

Natasha Lyonne as Rachel

Natasha Lyonne plays druggie sister Rachel. She starred in Orange is the New Black and has also had roles in American Pie, Poker Face, Big Mouth, Russian Dolls and The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy.

Who else is starring in His Three Daughters?

Jay O. Sanders is the sisters’ father while Jasmine Bracey, Jovan Adepo, Jose Febus, Rudy Galvan and Randy Ramos Jr also star.

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet but if one is released, we’ll add it to this page.

Behind the scenes on His Three Daughters

His Three Daughters is by writer-director Azazel Jacobs (French Exit, The Lovers). Producers are Azazel Jacobs, Alex Orlovsky, Duncan Montgomery, Matt Aselton, Marc Marrie, Mal Ward, Lia Buman, Tim Headington, Jack Selby. The co-producer is Diaz Jacobs while the executive producers are Elizabeth Olsen, Carrie Coon, Natasha Lyonne, Maya Rudolph, Danielle Renfrew Behrens, Neil Shah, Max Silva, Peter Friedland and Sophia Lin.