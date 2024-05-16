Never Let Go: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Halle Berry thriller
Halle Berry stars as a mother in a life-or-death battle against unknown evils.
Never one to shy from a challenge or genre, Academy Award winner Halle Berry is taking on evil forces in the horrifying psychological thriller, Never Let Go.
The 2024 new movie sees Berry transform into an incredibly protective mother who will stop at nothing to protect her twin sons from evil forces that prevail in the wake of the world ending. As hard as she tries though, will her sons' curiosity be what dooms them all?
Here's everything we know about Never Let Go.
Never Let Go release date
Never Let Go premieres in movie theaters on Friday, September 27, in both the US and the UK.
Never Let Go plot
Here is the official synopsis of Never Let Go:
"From visionary director Alexandre Aja (The Hills Have Eyes, Crawl) and producers of Stranger Things and Arrival comes Never Let Go. In this new psychological thriller, as an evil takes over the world beyond their front doorstep, the only protection for a mother, played by Academy Award winner Halle Berry (Actress in a Leading Role, 2001 — Monster’s Ball), and her twin sons is their house and their family's protective bond. Needing to stay connected at all times — even tethering themselves with ropes — they cling to one another, urging each other to never let go. But when one of the boys questions if the evil is real, the ties that bind them together are severed, triggering a terrifying fight for survival."
Never Let Go cast
As already mentioned, Never Let Go stars Halle Berry. The movie marks the star's return to the horror genre, as she previously starred in Gothika. Berry is a world-class actress with many credits on her resume including work she did in Moonfall, Bruised, the X-Men live-action franchise and Introducing Dorothy Dandridge, just to name a few.
Berry is joined on screen by Percy Daggs and Anthony B. Jenkins, who play her sons in Never Let Go. In Daggs' young career, he’s previously been spotted in Undone and The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey. Jenkins has made his rounds on television appearing in things like Chicago Med, The Wonder Years and Florida Man.
Never Let Go trailer
Check out the chilling trailer for the movie right below. Why can't children just listen to their parents when it's about survival?
Alexandre Aja movies
Alexandre Aja steps into the director's chair for Never Let Go with plenty of experience in the horror arena. Here is a list of his full-feature credits.
- Furia (1999)
- High Tension (2003)
- The Hills Have Eyes (2006)
- Mirrors (2008)
- Piranha 3D (2010)
- Horns (2013)
- The 9th Life of Louis Drax (2016)
- Crawl (2019)
- Oxygen (2021)
