Trap: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the M. Night Shyamalan movie

It's going to be a Shyamalan summer at the movies in 2024. In addition to M. Night Shyamalan's daughter, Ishana Shyamalan, making her directorial debut with The Watchers, M. Night also has a 2024 new movie that fans can look forward to, Trap.

M. Night Shyamalan is one of the defining voices of horror/thrillers of the last 25 years, with the likes of The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable, The Village and Split among his most notable work, most of which featured jaw-dropping twists that left many viewers stunned. So what does Shyamalan have in store for us this time?

Read on to find out everything you need to know about Trap.

Trap releases exclusively in movie theaters in August. UK audiences are going to get the movie on August 2, with it premiering a week later on August 9 in the US.

Trap cast

Josh Harnett leads Trap as a father who takes his teen daughter to the concert of a pop singer, but does he have a dark secret? After being a teen heartthrob in the early 2000s from movies like The Virgin Suicides, Pearl Harbor, 40 Days and 40 Nights and Hollywood Homicide, Hartnett has seen a resurgence as of late that has seen him star in Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre, an episode of Black Mirror and as part of the ensemble in Best Picture winner Oppenheimer.

The rest of the cast includes Ariel Donoghue, Haley Mills, Allison Pill and singer Saleka Shyamalan, who as you may have guessed, is M. Night Shyamalan's other daughter.

Trap plot

All the official plot of Trap says is: "A father and daughter attend a pop concert, where they realize they’re at the center of a dark and sinister event."

However, if you watch the trailer for Trap, it seemingly reveals a big twist: that Hartnett's character may not be the wholesome father he first appears to be. It is heavily inferred that he is a serial killer that the police are looking for and have set a trap for at the concert to catch him. However, Shyamalan, who like usual wrote the script himself, isn't going to show us anything he doesn't want us to see, so the reveal of Hartnett's potentially sinister character is likely only the first layer of what he has in store. We'll just have to wait and see what else may be involved in the story.

Trap trailer

Watch the Trap trailer right here:

M. Night Shyamalan movies

M. Night Shyamalan has been delighting moviegoers with his fun twists for more than 30 years. Here is the list of the director’s full slate of features:

Praying with Anger (1992)

Wide Awake (1998)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

Unbreakable (2000)

Signs (2002)

The Village (2004)

Lady in the Water (2006)

The Happening (2008)

The Last Airbender (2010)

After Earth (2013)

The Visit (2015)

Split (2016)

Glass (2019)

Old (2021)

Knock at the Cabin (2023)