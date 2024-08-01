Movie fans know what they're in for when they sit down for an M. Night Shyamalan movie — an entertaining thriller usually with a twist or two that leaves you gasping. So if that sounds like a good time to you then you’re going to want to watch Trap, the director's latest that is now playing.

Trap stars Josh Hartnett as a dad who takes his daughter to a pop concert only to discover that the police are using the event as a way to catch a serial killer, which just so happens to be him. Is this going to join Shyamalan's slate of classics like The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable and Split?

We have all the information you need on how to watch Trap below so you can decide for yourself.

How to watch Trap in movie theaters

Trap is releasing exclusively in movie theaters on August 2 in the US (early access screenings on Thursday, August 1, are going to be available in most places). UK Shyamalan fans will have to wait an extra week as the movie premieres there starting August 9.

To find out exactly when and where there are Trap showtimes in your area, you can check out Fandango , which provides all of the locations where the movie is playing in your area and allows you to purchase a ticket directly through the site.

Frequent moviegoers should also look into movie theater subscription and membership programs. Offered by a variety of movie theater chains in the US and UK, these programs not only keep you up to date with what and when movies are playing, but they also allow you to get free, discounted or monthly allotment of movies, as well as deals on concessions and other moviegoing perks.

Is Trap streaming?

No, you can't stream Trap right now.

There's no timetable on how long Trap is going to play exclusively in movie theaters or when it is going to become available for at-home viewing through either digital on-demand or streaming platforms. We'll update this post when something about that is shared.

However, what we can at the very least make an educated guess at is where Trap is going to land on streaming first. As a Warner Bros. Pictures movie, it will almost certainly stream on Max first in the US.

What else you need to know about Trap

All the official synopsis for Trap says is: "A father and daughter attend a pop concert, where they realize they're at the center of a dark and sinister event." However, we know from the trailer that the story revolves around Hartnett's character, a serial killer, attempting to evade the sting operation that law enforcement has set up at the concert to catch him.

In addition to Hartnett, the movie stars Ariel Donoghue, Haley Mills, Allison Pill and singer Saleka Shyamalan (yes, M. Night Shyamalan's daughter).

Read What to Watch's Trap review to get our thoughts on the movie. If you're interested in general critic consensus, as of August 2 the movie has a 46% score on Rotten Tomatoes, which qualifies it as "Rotten."

Watch the trailer for Trap right here: