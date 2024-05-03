In 2021, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi's Drive My Car came almost out of nowhere to earn Oscar nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay and a win for Best International Feature. After that success, cinephiles have been on the lookout for his next movie, Evil Does Not Exist, which people can now watch.

The 2024 new movie, which first screened at international film festivals in 2023, has been receiving strong buzz, as the environmental thriller is "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes . However, despite the buzz, Evil Does Not Exist is not going to be the easiest movie to find, but that's where we come in.

Here is everything that you need to know on when, where and how to watch Evil Does No Exist right now.

How to watch Evil Does Not Exist in movie theaters

Evil Does Not Exist is playing exclusively in movie theaters. The movie, which is in Japanese with English-language subtitles, premiered in the UK on April 5 and is still playing in movie theaters. In the US, Evil Does Not Exist is now playing in select markets; as of May 3, it is playing in Los Angeles, New York, Lititz, Pa., and Des Moines, Iowa, but it is going to expand to additional markets in the coming weeks.

To find out when and where Evil Does Not Exist is playing near you, you can look at Fandango , which offers all locations and showtimes for the movie in your area, or the movie's official website .

Another option to find showtimes but also to potentially save money on a trip to the movies is movie theater subscriptions and membership programs. These offerings from various US and UK movie theater chains allow moviegoers to get free, discounted or monthly allotment of movie tickets, as well as deals on concessions.

Is Evil Does Not Exist streaming?

No, Evil Does Not Exist is not available to stream or watch at home at this time.

There is no information on when Evil Does Not Exist is going to make its at-home debut, though it will likely do so first via digital on-demand rather than a streaming service.

Again, there's nothing confirmed, but Drive My Car did eventually make its streaming debut on Max, so it’s possible a similar path could await Evil Does Not Exist.

What else to know about Evil Does Not Exist

Hamaguchi wrote and directed Evil Does Not Exist. Here is the official synopsis for the movie:

"Takumi and his daughter Hana live in Mizubiki Village, close to Tokyo. One day, the village inhabitants become aware of a plan to build a camping site near Takumi's house offering city residents a comfortable 'escape' to nature."

The Evil Does Not Exist cast consists of Hitoshi Omika, Ryo Nishikawa, Ryuji Kosaka, Ayaka Shibutani, Hazuki Kikuchi and Hiroyuki Miura.

Watch the trailer for Evil Does Not Exist right here: