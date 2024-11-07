Dirty Angels: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Eva Green action movie

Eva Green and company are giving movie fans a potentially explosive end to 2024 with the action movie Dirty Angels. The 2024 new movie is a reunion with Green’s Casino Royale director, Martin Campbell.

Dirty Angels looks to be the type of movie that a lot of people say they’re missing: the mid-budget movie more geared toward adults. However, we’ve seen a few of these movies grab people’s attention in recent years, including movies like Sisu and Russell Crowe’s Land of Bad. Dirty Angels could be the next one in that line.

Before we figure that out for certain, here’s everything you need to know about the movie.

Lionsgate is releasing Dirty Angels in select movie theaters on December 13. It’ll be a day-and-date release for at-home viewing, as Dirty Angels will also be available via digital on-demand platforms on December 13.

Dirty Angels cast

Eva Green leads the Dirty Angels cast. She’s no stranger to the action genre, and that goes beyond her role as a Bond girl in Casino Royale. She has starred in action movies like 300: Rise of an Empire, Salvation, Sin City: A Dame to Kill For and, more recently, France’s latest acclaimed adaptation of The Three Musketeers (now streaming on Hulu).

Others in the cast include Maria Bakalova (The Apprentice), Ruby Rose (John Wick: Chapter 2) and Jojo T. Gibbs (Civil War).

Dirty Angels plot

Here is the official plot for Dirty Angels:

“When a group of schoolgirls is taken hostage in Afghanistan, an American soldier named Jake joins an all-women commando unit to liberate them. The plan: Gain the trust of the terrorists by posing as members of a relief organization. But double-crosses, tragedies, and the ghosts of Jake’s past complicate the rescue in this do-or-die mission.”

IMDb lists the writers for Dirty Angels as Martin Campbell, Alissa Sullivan Haggis, Jonas McCord and Gene Quintano.

Dirty Angels trailer

Watch the action-packed trailer for Dirty Angels right here:

Dirty Angels (2024) Official Trailer - Eva Green - YouTube Watch On

Martin Campbell movies

Martin Campbell has been directing some big Hollywood movies since the 80s, with plenty of action movies on his resume. Here’s a look at his feature film directing credits over that time period: