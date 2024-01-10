Bleeding Love: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the Ewan McGregor movie

Hit the road with the McGregor family, as Ewan McGregor and his daughter Clara star alongside each other in the 2024 new movie Bleeding Love.

Hollywood history is filled with classic road movies, from Oscar Best Picture winner It Happened One Night to Easy Rider to Planes, Trains and Automobiles to Mad Max: Fury Road (an apocalyptic road movie, but a road movie nonetheless). The setting allows for some great scenic vistas and forces characters to deal with their drama as they travel great distances with each other. That certainly looks to be the case in Bleeding Love, a father-daughter drama.

Find out more about Bleeding Love right here, including when it is premiering, who else is in it and more.

Movie fans can watch Bleeding Love on Friday, February 16. They'll have multiple options to do it, too, as the movie is getting a day-and-date release, meaning it'll play in select movie theaters while also being available to watch at-home via digital on-demand.

This all comes after the movie initially premiered as part of the 2023 South by Southwest Film Festival.

Bleeding Love cast

As mentioned, the leading duo for Bleeding Love are Ewan and Clara McGregor, playing the estranged father and daughter.

Ewan McGregor has been a star since the 90s when he broke out with Trainspotting and Star Wars: Episode One — The Phantom Menace. Some of his other big roles have included Moulin Rouge!, Big Fish, Beginners, The Impossible, Beauty and the Beast, Halston and returning as the Jedi master in the Disney Plus original series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Clara McGregor is still early in her career, with her biggest role before this movie having been an arc on American Horror Story season 11.

The rest of the Bleeding Love cast includes Vera Bulder (About That Life), Jake Weary (Animal Kingdom), Kim Zimmer (Body Heat), Devyn McDowell (The Good Nurse), Sasha Alexander (Rizzoli & Isles).

Bleeding Love plot

Based on an original story by Clara McGregor, Vera Bulder and Ruby Caster, here is the official synopsis for Bleeding Love:

"After a drastic incident in her life, a young woman embarks on an impromptu road trip with her estranged father. En-route to their destination of Santa Fe, New Mexico, the two are forced to confront the issues of their past that have led to their frail relationship, while encountering an eccentric array of characters along the way, in order to bring them closer together again."

Bleeding Love trailer

There is no trailer for Bleeding Love at this time. When one is available online we'll add it here.

Bleeding Love reviews

Having premiered at the South by Southwest Film Festival in 2023, Bleeding Love (which had the title of You Sing Loud, I Sing Louder when it screened at the fest) already has a handful of reviews. It currently has an 80% "Fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes, one that Deadline's Damon Wise called a "gracious film. … alive with nuance."

Bleeding Love director

The director of Bleeding Love is Emma Westenberg, who made her feature directorial debut with the movie. Westenberg does have a number of directing credits though, including on TV with shows like Dollface and Little Voice, and on a number of projects with Janelle Monáe.