Cuckoo: release date, plot, cast, trailer and everything we know about the horror movie

Cuckoo is a new psychological horror movie starring Euphoria's Hunter Schafer, about a teenager who reluctantly goes to live in the German Alps.

The 2024 new movie is the latest addition to Neon's slate, who are well known for producing and distributing movies such as Parasite, Titane, Infinity Pool and Possessor. As a result, they've become synonymous with movies that are quite disturbing in nature. It seems Cuckoo is no exception, marking the second feature for Tilman Singer, following his first title Luz, about a young cab driver tormented by a demonic entity.

Now, he's got a brand new, creepy tale in Cuckoo. Here's everything we know about it so far.

Cuckoo arrives in exclusively in US movie theaters on Friday, August 9. In other territories, it is set for a summer release, with IMDb suggesting around July/August, though at this time there is no confirmed UK release date.

It had its World Premiere at the Berlin Film Festival.

Cuckoo plot

In Cuckoo, a reluctant 17-year-old Gretchen leaves her home in the US to go and live with her father, who has recently moved to the German Alps. If the move isn't stressful enough, she needs to get used to his new family, including her mute half-sister, Alma.

But although the place looks like a tranquil paradise, something seems off. Gretchen's father has a boss named Mr. König, who has a strange interest in Alma. Even worse, Gretchen keeps getting plagued by strange noises and disturbing visions, until she uncovers a family secret...

Cuckoo cast

Euphoria star Hunter Schafer leads the cast as Gretchen, while The Guest star Dan Stevens plays Mr. König and Mila Lieu plays Alma.

Other cast includes Marton Csokas as Luis, Jessica Henwick as Beth, Astrid Bergès-Frisbey as Ed, and Greta Fernández as Trixie.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there's a rather eerie trailer for Cuckoo which you can watch below. It starts with a casette playing the words "Mom, I really want to come home" and goes from there, starting with quite pleasant location shots and descending into something terrifying!

Take a look below...