Piece by Piece: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Pharrell Williams movie

Pharrell Williams is a unique figure in the music industry, so it should probably come as no surprise that a documentary about his life is going to be quite unique in its own right. Piece by Piece, a 2024 new movie directed by acclaimed documentarian Morgan Neville, is depicted entirely with Legos.

Many will be familiar with the Lego-style animation that the movie is using from the popular movies The Lego Movie and The Lego Batman Movie, but this is the first time that we can think of where a full-length documentary is using the style. As you'll be able to see in the official trailer for the documentary, it allows for some creative opportunities to depict the key moments of Williams' life and career.

Here is everything you need to know about Piece by Piece.

Focus Features has set an October 11 premiere for Piece by Piece. That is the US release date, but at this time there is no information on a UK release date for the movie.

Piece by Piece cast

Like most documentaries, Piece by Piece is going to feature many of Pharrell Williams’ contemporaries, family and friends to speak about his career, but this time they are going to be Lego-fied.

Here's who is going to appear in Piece by Piece:

Pharrell Williams

Gwen Stefani

Kendrick Lamar

Timbaland

Justin Timberlake

Busta Rhymes

Jay-Z

Snoop Dogg

Piece by Piece plot

Here is the official synopsis for Piece by Piece:

"Piece by Piece is a unique cinematic experience that invites audiences on a vibrant journey through the life of cultural icon Pharrell Williams. Told through the lens of LEGO animation, turn up the volume on your imagination and witness the evolution of one of music's most innovative minds."

Piece by Piece trailer

Watch the Piece by Piece trailer directly below:

Morgan Neville movies

Morgan Neville is an Oscar-winning documentarian. Here are the movies that Morgan Neville has directed throughout his career: