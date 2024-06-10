Piece by Piece: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Pharrell Williams movie
Pharell Williams' life story is being told with Legos in this unique documentary.
Pharrell Williams is a unique figure in the music industry, so it should probably come as no surprise that a documentary about his life is going to be quite unique in its own right. Piece by Piece, a 2024 new movie directed by acclaimed documentarian Morgan Neville, is depicted entirely with Legos.
Many will be familiar with the Lego-style animation that the movie is using from the popular movies The Lego Movie and The Lego Batman Movie, but this is the first time that we can think of where a full-length documentary is using the style. As you'll be able to see in the official trailer for the documentary, it allows for some creative opportunities to depict the key moments of Williams' life and career.
Here is everything you need to know about Piece by Piece.
Piece by Piece release date
Focus Features has set an October 11 premiere for Piece by Piece. That is the US release date, but at this time there is no information on a UK release date for the movie.
This is the latest Focus Feature movie set to premiere in 2024. Others include Drive-Away Dolls, Back in Black, The Bikeriders, Didi and Nosferatu.
Piece by Piece cast
Like most documentaries, Piece by Piece is going to feature many of Pharrell Williams’ contemporaries, family and friends to speak about his career, but this time they are going to be Lego-fied.
Here's who is going to appear in Piece by Piece:
- Pharrell Williams
- Gwen Stefani
- Kendrick Lamar
- Timbaland
- Justin Timberlake
- Busta Rhymes
- Jay-Z
- Snoop Dogg
Piece by Piece plot
Here is the official synopsis for Piece by Piece:
"Piece by Piece is a unique cinematic experience that invites audiences on a vibrant journey through the life of cultural icon Pharrell Williams. Told through the lens of LEGO animation, turn up the volume on your imagination and witness the evolution of one of music's most innovative minds."
Piece by Piece trailer
Watch the Piece by Piece trailer directly below:
Morgan Neville movies
Morgan Neville is an Oscar-winning documentarian. Here are the movies that Morgan Neville has directed throughout his career:
- Shotgun Freeway: Drives Through Lost L.A. (1995)
- Shakespeare Was a Big George Jones Fan: 'Cowboy' Jack Clement's Home Movies (2005)
- The Cool School (2008)
- Johnny Cash's America (2008)
- Search and Destroy: Iggy & The Stooges' Raw Power (2010)
- Troubadours (2011)
- 20 Feet from Stardom (2013)
- Best of Enemies: Buckley vs Vidal (2015)
- The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma and the Silk Road Ensemble (2015)
- Keith Richards: Under the Influence (2015)
- Won't You Be My Neighbor (2018)
- They'll Love Me When I'm Dead (2018)
- Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain (2021)
- Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with Dave Letterman (2023)
- The Saint of Second Chance (2023)
- Steve! (martin): A Documentary in 2 Pieces (2024)
Michael Balderston is a DC-based entertainment and assistant managing editor for What to Watch, who has previously written about the TV and movies with TV Technology, Awards Circuit and regional publications. Spending most of his time watching new movies at the theater or classics on TCM, some of Michael's favorite movies include Casablanca, Moulin Rouge!, Silence of the Lambs, Children of Men, One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest and Star Wars. On the TV side he enjoys Only Murders in the Building, Yellowstone, The Boys, Game of Thrones and is always up for a Seinfeld rerun. Follow on Letterboxd.