Steve! (martin): release date, trailer and everything we know about the Steve Martin documentary

One of the most iconic comedians of the 20th century (and off to a pretty good start in the 21st century as well) is the subject of an all new documentary, as Steve Martin details his career then and now in the appropriately titled Steve! (martin): a documentary in 2 pieces.

Whether you witnessed his rise as one of the most popular stand up comedians of the 70s, discovered him in movies like The Jerk, Three Amigos!, Father of the Bride and more, or just recently came to know him as the star of the hit comedy/mystery series Only Murders in the Building (season 4 is hopefully coming this year, FYI), Martin has undoubtedly made you laugh. This documentary, which comes from an Oscar-winning documentarian, will look at his rise to fame and why his comedy has been able to resonate for more than 50 years.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about Steve! (martin): a documentary in 2 pieces, including when and where it is playing.

It's not a long wait for Steve! (martin), as it is set to premiere exclusively on Apple TV Plus on Friday, March 29. Both of the two parts mentioned in the title are going to be available immediately.

In order to watch the documentary, you’re going to need to have an Apple TV Plus subscription, though a free trial for Apple TV Plus is available to anyone who wants to try it out before they commit to monthly payments.

Steve! (martin): a documentary in 2 pieces cast

Front and center in Steve! (martin) is, of course, Steve Martin. But the documentary has gotten many of Martin's collaborators, contemporaries and friends to speak about his influence on them and the culture at large.

Among the names set to appear in the documentary are Finn Wittrock, Martin Short, Tina Fey, Jerry Seinfeld, Eric Idle, Diane Keaton and Selena Gomez.

Steve! (martin): a documentary in 2 pieces plot

Here is the official synopsis for Steve! (martin):

"Steve Martin is one of the most beloved and enigmatic figures in entertainment. Steve! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces dives into his extraordinary story from two distinct points of view, with companion documentaries that feature never-before-seen footage and raw insights into Steve's personal and professional trials and triumphs. 'Then' chronicles Steve Martin's early struggles and meteoric rise to revolutionize standup before walking away at 35. 'Now' focuses on the present day, with Steve Martin in the golden years of his career, retracing the transformation that led to happiness in his art and personal life.”

Steve! (martin): a documentary in 2 pieces trailer

Watch the trailer for Steve! (martin) right here. Even in a documentary meant to honor him, Martin still makes a point to get us laughing:

Morgan Neville movies

Oscar-winner Morgan Neville directs Steve! (martin): a documentary in 2 pieces. Neville is one of the most accomplished documentary filmmakers today, with his work documenting the likes of Bono and U2, Anthony Bourdain, Mr. Rogers, Keith Richards and more. Here is a complete list of his feature directing credits:

Shotgun Freeway: Drives Through Lost L.A. (1995)

Shakespeare Was a Big George Jones Fan: 'Cowboy' Jack Clement's Home Movies (2005)

The Cool School (2008)

Johnny Cash's America (2008)

Search and Destroy: Iggy & The Stooges' Raw Power (2010)

Troubadours (2011)

20 Feet from Stardom (2013)

Best of Enemies: Buckley vs Vidal (2015)

The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma and the Silk Road Ensemble (2015)

Keith Richards: Under the Influence (2015)

Won't You Be My Neighbor (2018)

They'll Love Me When I'm Dead (2018)

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain (2021)

Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming with Dave Letterman (2023)

The Saint of Second Chance (2023)