Harold and the Purple Crayon: release date, cast, plot and everything we know

Harold and the Purple Crayon is a family comedy starring Zachary Levi. It's a big summer for family blockbusters, what with Inside Out 2 and Despicable Me 4 already out, and Harold and the Purple Crayon promises to be an adventure everyone can enjoy.

The movie is based on the 1955 children’s book "Harold and the Purple Crayon" by Crockett Johnson. Talking about the movie to Vrai magazine, Zachary Levi said: "I really fell in love with the script when I first read it. It is a really fun adventure about an alien from another world navigating through the real world and figuring that out. And this alien is very innocent and naive, intelligent, but only intelligent in his world."

He adds: "Really the power of the crayon is imagination and that's a really cool lesson for children particularly but also for adults to get out of this. There's nothing magical outside of who you are and what you're doing regardless of the tool or utensil, you create that magic."

Here's everything we know…

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Harold and the Purple Crayon is released in the US and UK on August 2, 2024. Check out our new movies 2024 guide for more film releases.

Harold and the Purple Crayon plot

Makers Sony Pictures tease: "Inside of his book, adventurous Harold (Zachary Levi) can make anything come to life simply by drawing it. After he grows up and draws himself off the book's pages and into the physical world, Harold finds he has a lot to learn about real life — and that his trusty purple crayon may set off more hilarious hijinks than he thought possible. When the power of unlimited imagination falls into the wrong hands, it will take all of Harold and his friends' creativity to save both the real world and his own."

Harold and the Purple Crayon cast

Shazam! star Zachary Levi plays Harold, while Sex Education's Tanya Reynolds is Harold's friend Porcupine, who turns into a human when she goes into the real world. "She's got a lot of energy and is excitable," explains Tanya. Other key cast include Zooey Deschanel as Terri, Lil Rel Howery as Moose and Jemaine Clement as Gary.

Who is the narrator of Harold and the Purple Crayon?

Raiders of the Lost Arc actor Alfred Molina narrates Harold and the Purple Crayon.

Is there a trailer?

Yes. Here you go...